NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
FEBRUARY 24
Chad Harris, 39, 149 Collins St., Baldwin. No driver’s license, no insurance.
Christopher Slaughter, 27, 1505 Montagne St. Failure to signal, possession of drugs-schedule II.
FEBRUARY 25
Chase Robinson, no age given, 219 Caillou Grove Road, Youngsville. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
Jessica Rowe, 24, 4907 Pirates Alley. Probation and parole.
Issac Cooper Jr., 36, 100 Journet Drive, St. Martinville. Dangerous drugs.
Denzel Armstrong, 27, 610 Elizabeth St. Possession of marijuana.
Desiree Williams, 27, 900 Mississippi St. Probation revocation.
FEBRUARY 26
Malik Hebert, 21, 1103 Green St., Abbeville. Resisting an officer by failure to identify, failure to appear.
David Collin Jr., 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Theft.
FEBRUARY 27
Dianne Grucza, 59, 1117 Crestview St. Illegal possession of stolen things, principle to burglary.
Dequan Dwyer, 26, 434 Hacker St. Theft under $1000.
FEBRUARY 28
Ashton Touchard, 29, 306 W. Broussard St. General speed law, unlawful use of a driver’s license.
FEBRUARY 29
Jasmine Derouen, 29, 1610 MLK Drive, Abbeville. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule I, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Breaux, 40, 1204 Park Ave. Illegal possession of stolen things, resisting an officer.
Daryl Mire, 56, 1317 Girouard Road. Aggravated battery.
MARCH 1
Shalori Archangel, 22, 620 Mixon St. Simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
William Walker, 34, 906 Yvonne St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Wilton Landry Jr., 55, 101 Corinne St. Cruelty to elderly/disabled, simple battery of elderly/disabled.
Burrell Jones, 30, 1300 Redford Road, Houston, TX. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Samuel Thibodeaux, 43, 101 Celeste Drive. Third-domestic abuse battery, possession of stolen things.
MARCH 2
Michael Bourque, 38, 1701 Anderson St. Driving while intoxicated, driving under suspension.
Iesha Sereal, 29, 602 Yvonne St. Aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Phoxay Kattavilavong, 34, 823 W. Main St. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa Curtis-Provost, 39, no address given. Possession of methamphetamine, remaining after forbidden.
Anthony Williams, 41, no address given. Failure to appear for drug court.
Brent Linzer, 35, 625 Iberia St. No seat belt, driving under suspension, stop sign violation.
Jaquan Mitchell, 20, 220 Johnson Alley. Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Brenda Collins, 19, 238 Johnson Alley. Burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jamichael Talmoore, 30, 419 Calhoun St. Aggravated domestic abuse battery, no insurance, no driver’s license.
Christopher Anderson, 22, no address given. Simple burglary.
MARCH 3
Martin Leonard, 32, 610 Ambassador Lemelle. Simple burglary, illegal carrying of weapons, failure to appear.
Azrielle Wilson, 19, 808 Jefferson Terrace Blvd. Two counts-theft.
Enrique Flores, 46, 1409 Southport Blvd. Domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
Davonte Dauphine, 21, 1725 Cypress Island Road, St. Martinville. Probation revocation.
Gernard Casbon, 48, 4619 Old LA 25. Contempt of court.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 12
Eddie Bob Norman Jr., 41, 108 Taryn Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Gerald Landry, 46, 203 Bracy St., Jeanerette. Harassment/telephone calls.
FEBRUARY 13
Jevon Ray Lively Sr., 28, 1909 Church St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Kaleb Shane Calloway, 23, 403 Hawkins St., Franklin. Theft, home invasion, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery.
FEBRUARY 14
Phillip Andrew Randolph, 28, 128 Dottie Lane, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
FEBRUARY 18
Jacob Zirlott, 38, 1057 Cayce St., Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, transaction involving drug proceeds.
Roni M. Landry, 31, 1057 Cayce St., Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia
FEBRUARY 24
Skye Davie Vanduzee, 34, 203 Broussard, Delcambre. Driving under suspension.
Drake Paul Segura, 22, 135 Inez Drive, Sorrell. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 25
Keith Anthony Davis, 35, 1108 Willow St., Franklin. Expired license plate, driving under suspension.
Curtis Allen Davis, 35, 1108 Willow St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Justine McCoy, 36, 436 Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, open container, improper lane usage.
Colby Joseph Trahan, 27, 5405 Smith Road, New Iberia. Criminal damage to property.
FEBRUARY 26
Blanquita Willis, 30, 604 Morris St., Franklin. Turning movements/signals required, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.