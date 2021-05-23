ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 4
Roshonda Thomas, 50, Franklin. Accessory after the fact – second degree murder.
MAY 6
Willie Joseph Johnlouis Jr., 33, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, driving while under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug without prescription.
Devante Sons, 21, New Iberia. Driver must be licensed, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leann Touchet, 22, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana.
Malik Domoquillo Phillips, 25, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, resisting an officer or arrest, obstruction of justice – tampering.
Heather Latiolais, 25, New Iberia. Possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Isyss Zynae Clay, 18, New Iberia. Turning movements and required signals, resisting officer by flight.
MAY 7
Lonnie Ray Baker Jr., 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 8
Vertress Lee Loston, 42, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Seth Aurelius Kidder, 41, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 10
Armand Joseph Thomas, 22, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, general speed law, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Christopher Snowden, 21, Charenton. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute – promethazine, possession of schedule II – hydrocodone, possession of schedule IV – alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of stolen firearms.