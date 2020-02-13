ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 27
Dwight Perry Blackburn, 40, 526 N. Prairie Road, Franklin. Driving under suspension.
Shane Allen Paul Sr., 32, 302 Lockley St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
JANUARY 28
Quinn O’Brant Lewis, 33, 1414 Cypremort Point Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Dontrell Damone Colbert, 23, 200 Lockley St., Baldwin. Two counts-failure to appear, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JANUARY 29
Kendrick Verrett, 39, 3205 Hwy. 87, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Dontrell Damone Colbert, 23, 200 Lockley St., Baldwin. Three counts-failure to appear.
Beverly Mae Cervantes, 49, 6304 Carl Meche Road, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Madeline Lilly Mae Hebert, 22, 2128 Hebert St., Franklin. Stalking, attempted simple criminal damages to property.
JANUARY 30
Lereno Rospatric Stewart, 41, 1023 Walton St., New Iberia. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, obstruction of justice/tampering, turning movements/signals required.
Melvin Charles Willis Jr., 48, 321 Talbot St., Franklin. Driving under suspension, turning movements/signals required.
Tashalyn K’von Foster, 21, 156 St. Joseph Lane, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Dustin Blair Lowe Sr., 34, 900 Orange Grove, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Mark A. Robin Jr., 35, 1607 Cynthia St., Franklin. Criminal neglect of family, no turn signal, obstruction of justice, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession with intent-schedule II/methamphetamine, driving under suspension.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 5
Maggie Alcina, 34, Treiul Street, Franklin. Criminal mischief/filing a false police report).
FEBRUARY 7
Shannon Cook, 30, Choctaw Street, Charenton. Attempted theft.
Daniel Laviolette, 33, Choctaw Street, Charenton. Monetary instrument abuse.
FEBRUARY 8
Troy Estelle, 50, Carla Court, New Iberia. Three counts-failure to appear