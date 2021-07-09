IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
Iberia Parish Arrest Reports
APRIL 29
Kwasi O’Neal Lewis, 46, 308 S. Lewis St. Schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I – marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, domestic abuse – child endangerment.
Jauntiel D. James, 33, 517 Robertson St. Hold for another agency.
Darlene T. Stewart, 60, 537 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Darryl Terrell Jones, 26, 9429 Avis Ave., Baton Rouge. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of firearm on premises of alcohol beverage outlet, resisting an officer.
Eldrick D. Robertson, 44, 417 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder, felony carrying illegal weapon, parole violation.
Jalicia Janee Broussard, 26, 803 Twenty Arpent Road. Theft over $500, material witness.
Logan James Perron, 28, 2317 Weeks Island Road. Hold for another agency.
Jimmy Lynn Patterson II, 35, 142 M & M Lane, Rayne. Probation violation.
James Blake Buteaux, 32, 5113 Avery Island Road. Three counts failure to appear, domestic abuse – strangulation, resisting an officer, dating partner abuse, domestic abuse battery, theft, harassing phone calls, criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
May 11
Chad Gordon Walker, 51, Franklin. Driving under suspension and view outward and inward of window.
Kenneth Carter Jenkins Jr., 43, Morgan City. Driving under suspension and driving on roadway laned for traffic.
David Wayne Boyd, 49, Houston, Texas. Simple burglary
Ahmaric Smith, 20, Thibodaux. Off road vehicles: authorization of use and disturbing the peace by language.
Nicholas Walter Grimmett, 40, Amelia. Second degree battery.
May 17
Douglas Ray Marks Jr., 50, New Orleans. Sped ding, driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Stephanie Marie Crothers, 49, Napoleonville. Failure to appear.
Dwayne Clark, 49, Morgan City. Turning movements and signals required, no driver’s license on person and possession of a legend drug without prescription.
Anthony John Pennison Jr, 49, Morgan City. Criminal neglect of family and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of illegal possession of stolen things and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Larry Gene Hicks, 78, Franklin. Second degree murder.
Ronald James Winslow Jr., 30, Morgan City. Distribution of cocaine, theft-motor vehicle, and a violation of uniform of controlled dangerous substance.
Travonta Damal Ausama, 27, Napoleonville. Probation violation.
Amanda Rae Stricklin, 35, Longville. Second degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal damage of property and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Larry Dean Schuff, 63, Lake Charles. Possession of schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
May 25
Kevin James, Sr, 35, of Iberia St, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tina Vallet, 50, of Willow St., Franklin. Failure to appear, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
Sarah Spain, 34, South Lewis St., New Iberia. Disturbing the peace-language.
Beth Polidore, 31, Myra St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace-language and resisting an officer.
June 2
Girard Navy, 28, Ninth St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Nancy Brandon, 42, Plantation Teche Dr. Franklin. Telephone harassment.
June 3
Dwan Williams, 36, Plantation Teche DrFranklin. Failure to appear and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
David Fine, 33, Second StFranklin. Theft and two counts of failure to appear.
June 4
Keith Navy, 57, Willow StFranklin. Three counts of possession of schedule IV narcotics (tramadol) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 14
Hunter Boudreaux, 19, Bigler St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property..
Jade Smith, 21, Bigler StFranklin. Resisting an officer by interfering
Quincy Jones Sr, 58, T.J. Hatherson St., Baldwin. Battery of a dating partner.