FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 10
Morris Thibeaux, 63, no address given. Remaining where forbidden.
Craig Leonard, 47, Roseville Lane, Franklin. Second-driving while intoxicated, speeding, open alcoholic container.
SEPTEMBER 11
Milton Green, 32, Willow Street, Franklin. Criminal damage to property.
SEPTEMBER 12
Caroline Jackson, 66, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Kearny McDaniel, 29, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
SEPTEMBER 13
Vincent Paul, 27, Second Street, Franklin. Simple battery.
SEPTEMBER 17
Victoria Stephens, 27, Highway 87, Franklin. Operating a vehicle under suspension.
Mark Barto, 47, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Simple battery.
SEPTEMBER 18
Siselin Harris, 25, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.