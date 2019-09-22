FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

SEPTEMBER 10

Morris Thibeaux, 63, no address given. Remaining where forbidden.

Craig Leonard, 47, Roseville Lane, Franklin. Second-driving while intoxicated, speeding, open alcoholic container.

SEPTEMBER 11

Milton Green, 32, Willow Street, Franklin. Criminal damage to property.

SEPTEMBER 12

Caroline Jackson, 66, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.

Kearny McDaniel, 29, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.

SEPTEMBER 13

Vincent Paul, 27, Second Street, Franklin. Simple battery.

SEPTEMBER 17

Victoria Stephens, 27, Highway 87, Franklin. Operating a vehicle under suspension.

Mark Barto, 47, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Simple battery.

SEPTEMBER 18

Siselin Harris, 25, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Failure to appear.

