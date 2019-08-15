ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 9
Justin Omar Singleton, 21, 1008 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Oscenity.
Demarkous Clay, 37, 3907 Relius Ronsonnet Road, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drugs-schedule I, drive on right side of road.
Steven Laros Proctor, 31, 20035 Hwy. 182 West, Jeanerette. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, failure to appear.
AUGUST 10
Tracey Renee Lewis, 42, 115 Fortier Lane, Jeanerette. Battery of a dating partner.
Lawrence Joseph Lofton, 30, 204 Ninth St., Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, open container.
AUGUST 13
Kynana M. Parro, 41, 6241 Tunica Drive, Charenton. Reckless operation/no accident, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace.