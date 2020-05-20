IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 30
Lois Ann Brown, 52, no address given. Illegal carrying of a weapon, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Allen Charles, 55, 503 E. Hwy 90. Second degree-aggravated battery.
Pamela M. Menard, 44, 501 Sydney Blanchard Road. Failure to appear.
Andrew M. Bickford, 25, 504 Dutton Drive. Theft from motor vehicle, three counts-hold for another agency.
Dylan Michael Reeve, 25, 434 Orange St. Second degree-aggravated battery.
Krystl Lee Hall, 35, 3805 Shane St. Hold for another agency, three counts-failure to appear.
MAY 1
Dontraven Veney, 18, 703 S. Louisiana, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Rodney James Baudoin Jr., 49, 4808 Lafitte St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Derrick Wilton Hebert, 41, 806 N. Boudreaux St., Kaplan. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Jonathon Taylor Morgan, 35, 5610 US 90 W. Terrorizing, hold for another agency.
Terry Lee Thompson, 52, 2307.5 Fifth St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
MAY 2
Donte Rochawn Phillips, 23, 502 Kern St., Jeanerette. Simple possession of marijuana, felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, curfew violation.
MAY 3
Casey M. Best, 30, 1004 S. Iberia St. Hold for another agency, possession of drugs-schedule I, II & IV, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, resisting arrest by flight, possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troydrick Damond Johnlouis, 30, 1104 Tarleton St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, resisting arrest by flight.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 8
Rodney Stevens, 52, Brenda Street, New Iberia. Theft.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 8
Adrienne Alice Businelle, 41, 924 Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Leash law.
Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 1607 Cynthia Street, Franklin. Possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, aggravated domestic abuse with child endangerment, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
MAY 9
Lee Anthony Gibson, 37, 2155 LA Hwy 83, Franklin. Improper display of license plate, driving under suspension, resisting an officer by flight.
Brittany Clements, 31, 1611 Gary Duhon Drive, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine, possession of drugs-schedule IV/xanax, probation/parole warrant.
MAY 10
Jeffery P. Moore, 58, 200 S. Penn Road, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated.
Charles O. Jones Jr., 50, 1825 Main St., Jeanerette. Driving under suspension, speeding.
Barney Burrell, 42, 402 Fontelieu Road, New Iberia. Driving under suspension, stop/yield sign violation, possession of marijuana.