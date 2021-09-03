Donna Sherrie Reed, 50, Morgan City. Driving under suspension.
July 10
Maraquise Craft, 18, Morgan City. Theft.
Traylon Anthony Marquise Grogan, 29, Morgan City. Interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Daniel James Leblanc, 36, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamines, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and brake lights required.
Jose Borges, 38, Bridge City.Speeding over 25 mph, reckless operation w/accident, aggravated flight from officer, four counts possession of legend drug without prescription, leaving a scene of an accident, possession of stolen things, stop signs and yield signs, driving on roadway laned for traffic, obstruction of justice and ittering.
July 11
Lucio Mario Garcia-Perez, 36, Morgan City. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving under suspension and driving while intoxicated.
Brice Tre Anthony Jones, 26, Franklin. Resisting arrest or officer, speeding 11 to 15 mph and on a Franklin Police Department warrant for failure to appear.
July 12
Ernest Ray Harris Jr, 45, Patterson. First degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Darien Dwayne Dwyer, 25, Charenton, LA. Driving under suspension and improper lane usage.
Jason Rogers, 39, Patterson. Possession of marijuana and turning movements/signals required.