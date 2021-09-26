IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
September 19
Kendra Deshawn Randall, 38, 612 Yvonne St. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms; obstruction of justice.
Nakaven Anthony Chevalier, 22, 1036 Sugar Creek Road, St. Martinville. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Shannon Thiacie Phillips, 28, 1603 Sugarland Terrace. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Edith Denise Boudreaux, 49, 8207 Harold Landry Road, Loreauville. Cruelty to juveniles - aggravated assault; domestic abuse battery.
Billy James LeBlanc, 38, 494 Apricot St. Sexual battery; misdemeanor sexual battery.
September 20
Nelson Joseph Ducette, 61, 207 Morocco St. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; illegal use of a weapon; obstruction of justice.
Nathan Allen Boutte, 32, 1431 St. John St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Nicholas D’Ray Ryan, 36, 516 Maple St., Sulphur. Generic warrant.
Conner Stack, 27, 937 Rayne Road, Port Barre. Generic warrant.
Jalyn Felix, 21, 129 Marshfield Drive, Carencro. Aggravated battery.
Alayssia Smith, 21, 900 Mississippi St. Aggravated battery.
SEPTEMBER 21
April Francis Foulcard, 50, 702 Hebert St., Jeanerette. Criminal conspiracy; illegal transmission of monetary funds; bank fraud; government benefits fraud.
Alaisha L. Nora, 703 Myrtis St., #510. Failure to appear.
William Allen King, 47, 1321 Weeks St. Penalty for distribution and possession with intent, disturbing the peace.
Herman Jabor Brown, 35, 329 North St. Simple criminal damage to property valued $1,000 to $50,000; battery of a police officer; resisting an officer; disturbing the peace.
SEPTEMBER 22
Henry J. Toucheck, 40, 2463 Cypress Island Road, St. Martinville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Nelson Joseph Doucette, 61, 207 Morocco St. Attempted second degree murder.
Cory Ronald Ronsonet, 49, 538 Charles St. Generic warrant.
Kristopher Landerman, 34, 3340 Mars Road, Pineville. Two counts failure to appear; aggravated second degree battery; obstruction of justice; hit and run.
Danny Jude Chataingier Jr., 37, 7805 Hopeland Plantation Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 10
Rondrick Adam Pierre, 26, Baldwin. Driving while under suspension.
SEPTEMBER 11
Trivaughn D. Rudolph, 29, Franklin. Illegal carrying of a weapon.
SEPTEMBER 12
April James, 35, Franklin. Turning movements and required signals; open container; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Annie Gloria Lively, 29, Jeanerette. Cyber stalking.
SEPTEMBER 13
Willie Joseph Johnlouis Jr., 34, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Brian Keith Fontenot, 43, Franklin. Turning movements; required signals, improper lane usage; possession of marijuana.
Donald Ray Webber, 34, Baldwin. Reckless operation - no accident; possession of marijuana; driving under suspension.
SEPTEMBER 15
Dexter Gibson, 31, Charenton. Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no license plate light.
SEPTEMBER 19
Travis Paul Colbert, 42, Charenton. Possession of marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 20
Deandre Demond Conley, 30, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; improper lane usage.
SEPTEMBER 23
Robert Carley Chapman, 35, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Alex Jamal Edwards Sr., 28, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Clarence Reed, 38, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Zedrick Zamal Gibson, 30, Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle.
Joseph Butler James, 40, Proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of heroin with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; possession of schedule I drugs; possession of schedule III drugs.
SEPTEMBER 20
Wayne Michael Dupre Jr., 38, Franklin. Criminal trespassing.
Noltavia Latrice Conner, 26, Franklin. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 21
Joseph Lee Robertson Sr., 57, Failure to appear.
Winter Nicole Verrett, 37, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Irving Lumpkin Jr., 38, Franklin. Improper lane usage; driving under suspension; possession of marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 22
Brittany Broussard, 31, New Iberia. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Ray Dwyer, 24, Charenton. Aggravated battery.
Travis Chantell Mack, 42, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Joseph Demond Wade, 45, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of schedule II - crack cocaine; possession of schedule II - codeine; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 14
Allen Jones, 45 Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin. Battery of emergency room personnel; simple battery.
SEPTEMBER 16
Gary Jones, 54, Ibert St., Franklin. Theft.
SEPTEMBER 20
Jaybrioanna Hunter, 26, Joseph St., Baldwin. Possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana; failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 23
Brandi Edmond, 37, Hwy. 318, Jeanerette. Simple assault.