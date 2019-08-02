ST. MARY PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 3
Curtis Adam Picard, 30, 128 Tunica Drive, Charenton. Failure to appear.
Jarrod Preston Bellard, 35, 1048 Sonny Driver St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Akeem Jamal Williams, 22, 1121 Fulton St., New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Jamiyon J. Lee Bolden, 18, 439 Sorrell Road, Sorrell. Resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession with intent-schedule II/cocaine, possession with intent-schedule IV/xanax, possession with intent-schedule II/liquid codeine, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, monetary instrument abuse/counterfeit money, four counts-failure to appear.
JULY 4
Lonny Ray Baker Sr., 53, 702.5 Anderson St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
Markeisha Dasean Jacquet, 29, 101 Rue DeGravelle Road, New Iberia. Driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christine Elizabeth Sharp, 50, 2109 Hebert St., Franklin. Driving under suspension.
JULY 5
Dusty R. Stevens, 43, 2114 Lejeune St., Jeanerette. Hit and run driving.
JULY 8
Leroy Jackson, 44, 132 BB Lane, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
JULY 9
Tiashea Jane Depass, 30, 205 John St., Baldwin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
JULY 17
Bricelon Lamon Martin, 22, 1211 B. Samuel St., Franklin. Aggravated battery.
JULY 18
Markila Abriana Ruffin, 25, 342 Easy St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
John Henry Finister V, 26, 10536 Hwy. 182, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Jeremiah J. Smith, 27, 602 Trowbridge St., Franklin. Resisting an officer, possession with intent-schedule II/Cocaine, possession of controlled dangerous substancesin a drug-free zone/church, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses, obstruction of justice.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 23
Lorrie J. Verret, 38, 1210 Weber St., Franklin. Two counts-issuing worthless check, failure to appear.
David Dvaughn Marks, 24, 2011 Frisco St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Bryson T. Youman, 24, 1206 St. Jude St. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver’s license suspended, illegal tinting of window.
Nicole St. Julien, 43, 331 Brian St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Ryan Paul Musso, 22, 901 Lake Dauterive Road. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Jermaine Joseph Youman, 34, 405 Johnson St. Six counts-failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of person under 17, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of firearm in firearm-free zone with signs, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
JULY 24
Jared Paul Leverne, 34, 5417 Laurent Road. Theft.
Aubrey D. Henry, 35, 941 W. Main St. Probation violation.
Russel Paul Julien, 26, 630 W. Field St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Blake Michael Broussard, 23, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Failure to appear, cyberstalking.
Brian James Carroll, 42, 606 Field St. Driving while intoxicated, driver’s license suspended, proper control of a vehicle.
John Joseph Pichoff III, 28, 602 Bank St. Failure to appear, domestic abuse by strangulation, resisting by refusing to identify.
Javorious I. Boss Jr., 19, 600 Mixon St. Attempted second degree-murder, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying and/or discharge of weapon.