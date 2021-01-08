ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 23
Tyran Jones, 18, New Iberia. License plate lights required, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice - tampering.
Frank Clyde Small Jr., 40, Franklin. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer.
Donald Navy Jr., 31, Franklin. Resisting an officer.
DECEMBER 24
Randy J. Broussard, 57, New Iberia. Driving under suspension, license plate required.
Steven Joseph Judice, 54, New Iberia. Failure to appear.
DECEMBER 25
Gabriel Laverne Keys III, 48, Jeanerette. Simple assault.
John Anthony Boyd Jr., 22, Franklin. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of legend drug without prescription, two counts failure to appear.
Ben Patrick Louviere, 42, Franklin. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - attempted, possession of schedule V, possession of schedule IV drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
April Adams Pontiff, 41, Franklin. Possession of heroin.
DECEMBER 26
Jason James Ashley, 32, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs.
DECEMBER 28
Terrance Germayne Wiggins, 41, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, following too close.