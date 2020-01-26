IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 16
Kerris Cleo Balthazar, 39, 1523 S. Patout St. Probation violation.
Shana C. Trahan, 48, 130 Kings Row, Crowley. Probation violation.
Tyreke D. Willis, 20, 1101 Daspit Road. Hold for another agency.
Floyd Joseph Fontenette Jr., 56, 512 Porter St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Kevin Julian LeJeune, 50, no address given. Theft.
Joric J. Latula, 38, 118 Conway St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple criminal damage property.
Tajh J. Guilbeau, 29, 162 Easy St., Franklin. Hold for another agency.
JANUARY 17
Carissa Danielle Viltz, 26, 309 Woodcrest Circle. Two counts-failure to appear.
Kerry Joseph Oppenheimer, 50, 516 Emery Lewis. Second degree-rape, simple burglary.
Howard James Trosclair Jr., 35, 6719 Fremin Road. Third-driving while intoxicated, fouth-driving while intoxicated.
Heather Nicole Richard, 34, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
David Blake Bivens, 43, 710 Oak St. Violation of probation.
Dyandrick Dakota Wilson, 25, 504 Ambassador Lemelle. Failure to appear, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of legend drugs.
Broderick Devon Brown, 35, 1714 New Horizon. Violation of probation.
Amanda B. Dartez, 42, 2510 Youngsville Hwy., Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Trevlon J. Dauphine, 20, 2000 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Failure to appear, accessory to second degree-murder.
Rondrick Lavonn Grant, 22, 966 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, second degree-murder.
JANUARY 18
Shanie Edler Decuir, 45, 203 Wayne St. Domestic abuse battery.
Natalie Michelle Lopez, 35, 819 Russo St. Driving while intoxicated with child endangerment, proper control of a vehicle, renewal of registration, resisting an officer.
Luke Aron Patout, 35, 2508 Jefferson Terrace. Simple burglary.
Randell Louis Henry, 48, 318 Center St. Failure to appear, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, violation of probation, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ethan Kent Barras, 23, 615 Orange Grove Drive. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Corderrio Joseph Harrison, 32, 902 Lynn Circle. Probation violation.
Joseph Turner, 80, 1707 Duhon Road, Duson. Domestic abuse battery.
Roberto Vallejo Jr., 34, 810 St. Anne, Carencro. Violation of probation.
Kelly Yocum, 40, 3418 Avery Island Road. Theft-multiple offender.
Aijia Renee Mouton, 30, 209 Deare St. Failure to appear.
Amy Elizabeth Hayes, 37, 906 Corinne St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Karla Marie Norbert, 31, 1104 Abraham Roy. Second degree-aggravated battery.
