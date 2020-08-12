IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 27
Marcus Shawn Robertson, 37, 413 Christina St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, probation violation.
Amiri J. Benoit, 20, 728 Field St. Two counts-failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule i, proceeds derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, disregarding stop/yield signs, violation of probation.
Jennifer Lynn Romero, 39, 102 Michelle Lane. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle, no liability insurance.
JUNE 28
Malik Montgomery, 21, 110 Eighth St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
John Nelson Collins III, 24, 173 S. Beadle Road. Attempted simple burglary, simple burglary.
JUNE 29
Ryan James Hargrave, 45, 601 E. Santa Clara Road. Failure to appear, aggravated assault of an officer with a firearm, first degree-attempted murder, unlawful use of body armor, hold for another agency.
Harold Kermit Bertrand, 67, 2608 Bodin Road. Second-driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving.
JUNE 30
Dwayne Peter Butler, 33, 755 W. Pershing St. Two counts-failure to appear, contempt of court.
Daesha L. Meeks, 28, 1302 Adrian. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery.
JULY 1
Stafford L. Hensley, 26, 120 Ceasar Lane, Franklin. Aggravated assault.
Keily Jasiha Savoy, 37, 611 N. Louis St., Church Point. Failure to appear.
JULY 2
John Joseph Pichoff III, 29, 725 Breaux Alley. Simple assault, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer.
April Dietz, 25, 406 Clark St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Lean Jane Rebert, 32, 2510 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no inspection tag on vehicle.
Edgar Joseph Derouen, 47, 412 L. Dubois Road. Violaiton of protective order, simple battery.
Chad Paul Viator, 47, 3310 Loreauville Road. Theft, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Jennifer Renee Bourque, 41, 302 Texaco St. Hold for another agency, theft, simple and aggravated escape, resisting an officer.
Norbert Henry Etienne, 27, 675 Malain St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Alexis Ledet Butler, 26, 714 Hebert St. Aggravated assault with a firearm, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Russell Paul Marceaux, 41, 201 Cooper St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 24
JaQuann Verrett, 21, Sixth Street, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, failure to appear.
JULY 26
Albert Walters, 44, Eleventh Street, Franklin. Criminal trespassing, theft.
JULY 29
Breonne Bowie, 32, Lockette Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Arthur Charles IV, 28, Harrison St., New Iberia. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 27
Scott Treadway, 56, Naquin Street, Baldwin. Third-driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing.