IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 26
Jessica Lynn Williams, 35, 309 Boas Ave. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Philip C. Lemoine, 32, 309 Boas Ave. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Twila T. Ledet, 39, 7907 Ledet Ave., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Jarrett Carline, 32, 221 W. Park St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Lawrence Jay Patterson Jr., 42, 838 W. Washington St. Failure to appear.
Taressa T. Brooks, 26, 1409 Southport Blvd. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle headlamps required.
John Paul Segura, 56, no address given. Possession of drugs-schedule I, criminal trespassing, resisting an officer.
NOVEMBER 27
Russel Joseph Aucoin III, 24, 4803 Alta B Dr., Jeanerette. Dating partner abuse, theft.
Brittany R. Martin, 35, 19454 Hwy. 182. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule IV, violation of controlled dangerous substance law, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, fire lane obstruction.
Candon Patrick Jefferson, 29, 112 Sparrow St. Failure to appear, simple battery.
Bryson Jamal McIntyre, 28, 420 Carol St., Thibodeaux. Hold for another agency.
NOVEMBER 28
Quentin Jackson, 28, 19737 Hwy Hwy., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Justin Trey Nolan, 23, 101 Tabor St., Abbeville. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Jerry Dwayne Hale, 36, 5110 Jules Boudreaux Rd. Violation of probation.
Sara Nicole Colson, 32, 5216 Interest Rd. Registration of sex offenders.
Earl James Kenny, 29, 708 Barbier Ave., Thibodaux. Hold for another agency.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
DECEMBER 5
Gary Edwards, 31, Twenty Arpent, New Iberia. Simple criminal damage to property.
DECEMBER 7
Dallas Brown, 26, Pequot Drive, Charenton. Domestic violence.