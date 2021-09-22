IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
September 8
Jamie Stevenson, 41, 911 S College St, Jeanerette. Operating while intoxicated; first offense and careless operation.
Aubaray White, 30, 0631 Breaux Alley. Second Degree Battery.
Issac Jacob Leon, 531 Ambassador W Lemelle. Violation Of Protective Order, Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhabited Dwelling, Simple Criminal Damage To Property, Three Counts Failure To Appear; Issuance Of Arrest Warrant, And Issuance Of Arrest Warrant.
Hilton Richard, 59, 1619 Cocoa Rd. Aggravated assault.
Brandon Wayne Dugan, 50, 03711 Romero Rd. Simple burglary.
Joshua Matthew Dempsey, 35, 4005 E Old Spanish Trl Lot #B7. Parole violation.
Dequincy Jovon Sereal, 32, 315 W Pershing St. Invasion, two counts violation of protective order and six counts of probation violation.
Allen Bruce Hudson, 33, 4500 Decon St, Youngsville. Four counts of violation of protective order and domestic abuse battery--strangulation.
September 9
Sean Patrik Alford, 36, 4600 Mandy Dr. Two counts of simple burglary.
Pierre Francois Edwards, 32, 401 W. Dale. Battery of a dating partner and resisting an officer.
September 10
Scotty James Maturin,39, 6313 Gallet Rd, Youngsville. Second degree battery.
Justin Keith Jenkins, 32, 113 N Evangeline St. Second degree battery and failure to appear.
Damien Herven Reliford Sr, 40, 140 Prairie Ave Av. Possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear, simple possession schedule session schedule I controlled dangerous substance and resisting an officer.
Chad Pourciau,55, 211 Gleneagles Circle Rd, Broussard. Simple battery, and malfeasance in office.
Erica Eugene, 34, 610 Yvonne St #D. Second degree battery.
September 11
Cory Ronsonet, 49, 538 Charles St. Warrant - out of parish.
Luke Medina, 19, 4419 Waguespack Rd. Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1, prohibited acts-poss of drug paraphernalia, registration plate light required, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and illegal use of controlled dangerous substances/minor.
Chardale Davis, 35, 1714 New Horizon Rd. Theft of a motor vehicle.
Johnathan Mikey Mark, 26, 1003 Shady Lane , Westlake. Failure to appear, operating while intoxicated; third offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension and speeding.
September 13
Donald Wayne Lacour Jr., 47, 1521 Montagne St. #B. Registration plate light required; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses; violation of controlled dangerous substances; manufacture and distribution - schedule IV.
Kim James Butler, 39, 829 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. Generic warrant.
Kelli Simon, 29, 304 Eighth St., Gueydan. Generic warrant.
Michael Joseph Francisco Jr., 32, 1704 Anderson St., #13. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; simple criminal damage to property; theft - items valued at $0 to $500; traffic control signals - red lights, etc.; open containers; driver must be licensed.
September 14
Bryan Jude Bourque, 40, no address given. Theft of a motor vehicle; resisting an office; unlawful use/possession of body armor, simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Quincy Demetrus Sereal Jr., 24, 322 Deare St. Attempted armed robbery.
Noah M. Jolet, 20, 110 Janice Ave. Interfering with a law enforcement investigation; resisting an officer.
Lorey Ledet, 51, 618 Baker St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary - movable or immovable.
September 15
Darrell Demarcus Moses, 41, 101 S. Callin St., Youngsville. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; improper lane usage; proper equipment required on vehicles; illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Martin Bujard, 49, 206 Carmen St. Operating while intoxicated - second offense; turning movements/required signals proper position.
Freddie Fuentes, 37, 214 Hacker St. Theft, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; criminals aggravated second degree battery, possession with intent to distribute - schedule I.
Brenda Joyce Collins, 21, 408 Robertson St., #B. Aggravated battery; cruelty to a juvenile.
September 16
Shawn Jude Benjamin, 46, 2218 Grand Prairie Road. Four counts failure to appear.
John Fitzgerald Tardy, 57, George Town LA#1, Franklin. Generic warrant.
Cody James Menard, 32, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Aggravated battery; simple criminal damage to property, hit and run.
September 17
Amber Nicole LeBlanc, 25, 2010 Gonsoulin Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
September 18
Becky Lynn Guiterrez, 33, 924 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, #126. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics, penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Garrison, 27, 924 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics, penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.