IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 6
Derek Michael Darby, 30, 1302 Versailles Crescent. Violations of controlled dangerous substances law; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; prohibited acts - schedule IV - penalties; possession - schedule II narcotics; improper lane usage.
David Santrell Brown, 41, 603 Welsh St., Welsh. Generic warrant.
Scotty Lee Romero, 54, 101 Sunset Blvd. Two counts failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; possession - schedule IV; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia.
Christiana A. Rue, 23, 501 Frenza St. Two counts failure to appear.
OCTOBER 7
Bryan Joseph Callahan, 45, 6711 Fremin Road, #10. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses.
Lionell Kentrell Smothers, 22, 2800 Sugarmill Road. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation.
Kenneth James Broussard Jr., 25, 603 Dugas Road. Probation violation; hold for another agency.
Kendel Shae Labbe, 35, 301 Faul Road, Carencro. Flight from an officer; simple possession - marijuana.
Jamie Lynn Delahoussaye, 41, 500 Bull Tiger Lane. Tail lamps; operating vehicle while license is suspended; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages for persons under 21; possession - schedule II narcotics; hit and run; ignoring stop sign; driver must be licensed.
Tracy Paul Bergeron, 46, 5800 Bull Island Road. Prohibited acts - schedule II - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; manufacture, distribution - schedule IV; flight from an officer; no seat belt; possession - schedule II narcotics.
OCTOBER 8
Alvey Joseph Henry III, 621 Compton St. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; failure to dim lights; prohibited acts[ possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shaun Green 40, 224 N. Corner St., Delcambre. Possession - schedule II narcotics; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substance; illegal carrying of a weapon, prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Thomas Romero, 35, 302 Little Bear Lane. Turning movement and required signals; improper lane usage; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful use/possession of body armor; three counts failure to appear.
Lakisha Leslie Butler, 36, 502 Harriet St. Rent/leased vehicle - failure to return - false obtain.
Kentrelle Beasley, 40, 916 Cypremort St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary - movable/immovable; trespassing.
River James Hebert, 23, 310 East Drive. Home invasion; domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Leah Joan Sevin, 48, 4310 Darnall Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Marceisha Ellitorice Brown, 31, 909 Providence St. Theft - $500 to $999; non-consensual disclosure of a private image.
OCTOBER 9
Tracey Ann Green, 45, 106-1/2 Parker St. Disturbing the peace - drunkenness; accessory after the fact.
Grant Steven Marshall, 31, 1135 Neuville Anthony Road, St. Martinville. Attempted second degree murder; aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of a weapon; illegal carrying of a weapon; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; failure CCRP; failure to appear.
Scotty Dewayne Cook, 39, 2812 Junca St., Jeanerette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; resisting an officer; careless operation.
OCTOBER 10
Mitchell John Romero, 41, 7314 Suzette St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; penalty for distribution and possession with intent; insurance required on vehicle - security required; stop lamps/turn signals required on new vehicle; careless operation; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eddie Leroy Jones, 27, 4608 Hazard Road. Failure to appear; possession - schedule IV; driver must be licensed; aggravated flight from an officer - refuse to give name/ID; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substance; simple possession - marijuana; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; vehicle license; vehicle license required.