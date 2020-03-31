IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 8
Nakavin Tykell Gardner, 33, 901 Mitch St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Luis David Valdez, 59, 5402 Norris Road. Second degree-murder.
Ganarius Brooks, 32, 1601 Sugarland Terrace. Failure to appear, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of stolen firearms, proceeds derived from drug transactions, drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Hebert, 37, 405 E. Dale St. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Jamey Joseph Landry, 39, 1719 E. Lafayette St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Nicholas Anthony Bayless, 21, 707 Oak Haven Road, St. Martinville. Domestic abuse battery.
Shena Marie Richard, 40, 1208 S. East St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
MARCH 9
Joel Bienvenu, 46, 701 Oswald St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic control signal.
Celia Raye Brisson, 34, 518 Emmaline St. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Paul Kleinpeter, 35, 128 Bank Ave. Pornography with a juvenile.
Jarett Andrew Delcambre, 25, 1615 Bradley Lane. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Tyten James Deblanc, 22, 311 N. Robertson St., Delcambre. Possession with intent-schedule I, principle to possession with intent-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tennille Lea Romero, 40, 2109 Badger Trail Road. Failure to appear, determination of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 10
Marcus Joseph Fredrick, 46, 129 Robertson St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Marklin James Reaux Jr., 31, 205 Pollard Ave. Violation of a protective order.
Kermit Joseph Leger Jr., 42, 102 Laplace Ave., Carencro. Home improvement fraud.
Marshall Allen Derouen, 41, 421 Anne St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Corey Michael Maturin, 39, 952 W. Main St. Hold for another agency.
Patrick Brian Lanclos, 35, 324 L. Richard Road, Arnaudville. Two counts-theft over $500, criminal trespassing.
Meagan Ronyell Glover, 30, 1013 Providence St. Two counts-failure to appear, theft/multiple offender, entry/remaining after forbidden.
MARCH 11
Crystal Lynn Antoine, 34, 700 Myrtis St. Failure to appear.
Jamal J. Layne, 31, 2515 Joey St. Second-possession of marijuana, turning signal required, obstructing driver’s view.
Corey Lynn Durbin, 38, 605 Marteau Road, Broussard. Careless operation, no liability insurance.
David James Estelly, 26, 315 Lake Dauterive Road, Loreauville. Probation violation, theft, monetary instrument abuse, issuing worthless check.
Melanie Spiller, 47, 401 Ira St., Jeanerette. Neglegent homicide.
Robbie Stelly, 30, 1225 Old Henderson Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Jurrissia Azarin Baker, 25, 310 Corinne St. Theft.
Travis Jovon Alexander, 31, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Possession with intent-schedule I, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Tyler Joseph Phillips, 21, 1714 New Horizon Drive. Possession with intent-schedule I, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, probation violation.
Cory Lashawn Hills, 35, 7714 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Driving while intoxicated, no insurance, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license suspended.