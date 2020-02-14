FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 3
Dyreal Notto, 18, Twelfth Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace.
FEBRUARY 6
Megan Ciriello, 32, Cayce Street, Franklin. Theft, felony theft of property.
FEBRUARY 7
Jerome Darby, 56, Fifth Street, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEBRUARY 9
Kalin Aucoin, 21, Anderson Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
FEBRUARY 10
Charles Randle, 27, A Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner, resisting an officer by false identification.