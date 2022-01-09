Iesha Hall, 30, 742 Mississippi St. Penalty for distribution/possession with intent; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
Federico Jimenez, 47, 7100 Leleux Road, #18. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; expired motor vehicle inspection sticker; driver must be licensed; open container; proper equipment required on vehicles; careless operation.
Casin Maturin, 25, 5208 Alleman Road. Battery of emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a healthcare professional.
JANUARY 2
Quinndred Bataiste, 23, 308 St. Mary St. First degree robbery.
JANUARY 3
Carroll Tillman, 18, 19737 W. Hwy. 182, Jeanerette. Resisting an officer; flight from an officer; illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property; two counts of seat belt in use law.
Desmond Green, 19, 20027 W. Hwy. 182, Jeanerette. Illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500; resisting an officer; flight from an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; aggravated criminal damage to property; two counts no seat belt in use law.
Damien Westley, 18, 516 Weldon St. Illegal possession of stolen things valued over $500; resisting an officer; flight from an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property; two counts no seat belt in use law.
Joey Javon Lee, 41, 804 S. Iberia St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Emery Daniels, 40, 502 Anderson St., #2. Parole violation.
Wiley J. Duplantis, 59, 4700 Bull Island Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; careless operation; simple possession - schedule I - controlled dangerous substances.
Matthey J. Hebert, 48, 5807 Paradise Lane. Generic warrant; failure to appear.
Richard David Thomas, 38, 118 Country Village, Youngsville. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
JANUARY 4
Lionel Dewayne Moore Sr., 34, 469 Tuscaloussa Ave., Baton Rouge. Hold for another agency.