IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 30
Rannon Durrel Fletcher, 35, 1212 Field St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Sonia M. Charles, 52, 909 Weeks St., Apt. C. Second degree murder.
Austin Michael Hack, 23, 212 Ginger St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Richard James Jones, 45, 202 James Ashworths, Singer. Failure to appear.
Haley Guillotte, 25, 6370 College St., Beaumont, Texas. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Dalarrine Elijah Parker, 25, 415 Cristina St. Domestic abuse – strangulation, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Kevin Harvey Francis, 27, 1403 Jefferson St. Two counts failure to appear, obscenity, resisting an officer.
Tylon C. Schaubert, 23, 2609 Old Jeanerette Road. Second degree battery.
Alvey Joseph Henry III, 50, 1024 Providence St. Schedule II drugs, bike lights/reflectors.
Kyle James Cormier, 29, 1505 Center St. Four counts failure to appear, possession schedule I – marijuana, bike lights/reflectors.
Thaddeus Lamont Davis, 41, 1305 S. Corrine St. Failure to appear, possession with intent – schedule I, turning/required signal, disregarding stop/yield signs, driving roadway lane traffic, reckless operation of a vehicle, schedule I drugs, possession with intent – schedule II, obstruction of justice, resisting on officer, resisting police officer with force, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
May 21
Alarious Davon Oliney, 25, Morgan City. Failure to appear.
Bricelon Joseph, 22, New Iberia. Reckless operation-no accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Wells, 68, Franklin. Theft.
Marcus Shawn Robertson, 38, New iberia. Failure to appear.
May 24
Harold Allen Sheets, Jr, 37, Franklin. Possession of schedule IV drug, possession of schedule II drug and obstruction of justice-tampering.
Ericca Annette Haisley, 49, Franklin. Brake lights and failure to appear.
Jeremiah Singleton, 19, Amelia. Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cindy Parfait, 69, Houma. Procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 22
Wesley Paul Boudreaux, 47, Pierre Part. Driving on roadway laned for traffic and driving while intoxicated.
Scott Anthony Treadway, 56, Baldwin. Improper lane usage, no driver’s license on person, possession of schedule IV drug, possession of legend drug without prescription.
Kadeem Oajuwon Johnson, 31, Schreiver. Driving on roadway landed for traffic, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule IV drug with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I drugs, second of subsequent offenses.
Joseph Sam Jr, 67, Baldwin. Procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle and driving under suspension.
Jerarid Charles Turner, 52, Lafayette. Turning movements and signals required, possession of schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute and view inward and outward of window.
May 23
Robert McBride, 63, Thibodaux. Open container.
Quincy James Johnson, 27, Morgan City. Failure to appear on charges of hunting without a residence license, hunting wild game quads or wild game birds during illegal hours with artificial light, violating outlaws quad night hunting regulations and criminal trespassing.
Brian John Klein, 39, Patterson. Two counts of failure to appear.
Shannon Gail Wright, 30, Patterson. Damage to property, two counts failure to appear on the charges of aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.
Dillon McKinley Broussard, 28, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Denneth Anthony Paschal, 31, New Iberia. Possession of marijuana, possession of THC wax, possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of schedule IV drug with intent to distribute and speeding.
Devon Kirtrekk D’Adian Favors, 21, Franklin. Improper lane usage, resisting an officer by fight, switched license plate/stolen license plate, no insurance, failure to secure registration and expired or no inspection sticker.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
