NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
OCTOBER 4
David Collins, 19, Robertson Street. Illegal carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers or marks.
Jermine Lavine, 42, 114 Crofton St. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Brandon Green, 24, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Disturbing the peace by fighting, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Lisa Milton, 38, 421 Calhoun St. Aggravated domestic battery.
OCTOBER 5
Lovelace Matthews II, 39, 5025 Benton Road, Crowley. Third-driving while intoxicated.
Todd Guilbeaux, 50, 1625 Bradley Lane. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, possession of drugs-schedule I, resisting an officer.
Seth Martin, 27, no address given. Theft under $750, possession of drugs-schedule II.
OCTOBER 7
Dustin Lowe Sr., 34, 309 Trotter St. Failure to return leased movable.
Alexander Johnson, 33, 741 Mixon St. Simple possession of marijuana.
Allen Smith, 48, 730 Mixon St. Driving while intoxicated, simple possession of marijuana, reckless operation.
Shenek Brooks, 37, 2031 Third St., Lake Charles. Failure to return a leased movable.
Mitchell Colbert, 40, 806 E. Santa Clara. Possession with intent-schedule I, II and IV, two counts-possession with intent-schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bricelun Joseph, 20, 806 E. Santa Clara. Possession with intent-schedule III & V, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm with obliterated numbers, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of minors.
Toby Bourgeois, 27, 925 Iberia St. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, transactions involving proceeds derived from drug offenses, two counts-violation of controlled dangerous substances law.
Dustin Locks, 31, 1406 Iberia St. Stop sign violation.
OCTOBER 8
Iesha Sereal, 28, 651 Myrtis St. Disturbing the peace.
Beatrice Reed, 30, 611 JB Henderson Alley. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer.
Porche Calais, 31, 1579 Duchamp Road. Angling without a license, obstruction of justice, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeff Bourque, 41, 201 E. Lawrence St. Three counts-first degree-aggravated rape, theft.
Staysha Caffery, 23, no address given. Theft, child desertion.
OCTOBER 9
Camille St. Julien, 29, 1308 S. Corinne St. Felony theft, criminal trespassing, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/cancelled, operating without a driver’s license, general speed law/hazardous conditions, two counts-theft.
Bambi Lynn Naquin, 39, 600 Exey Drive. Theft, resisting an officer, possession of drugs-schedule IV, theft.
OCTOBER 10
Tony Gardner, 34, 327 Weeks St. Possession with intent-schedule I, possession of controlled dangerous substances within 2,000’ of a drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ranada Phillips, 39, 327 Weeks St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Kalen Parker, 19, 700 Walton St. Principal to theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Brett Courville, 31, 103 Alpha SR Road, Breaux Bridge. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding/35-40 mph over, careless operation, general speed law.
Christine Reynaud, 55, 218 Amite Drive, Lafayette. Unlawful refusal to submit to chemical testing, stop sign violation.
IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 1
Thaddeus Lamont Davis, 39, 1305 S. Corrine St. Second degree-attempted murder, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession/carrying of a firearm-concealed by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, illegal use of a weapon.
Jamasha Delcambre, 27, 1120 Tupelo St. Contempt of court.
Michelle Roberts, 37, 1141 Irene St., Lafayette. Contempt of court.
Justin Ross Nathan, 25, 3201 Loreauville Road. Contempt of court.
Adrian Jordan Rollins, 27, 818 Morris Charles, Jeanerette. Felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of firearms, unlawful use of body armor.
Tiffanie R. Hargrave, 39, 310 N. Railroad St., Delcambre. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd James Hebert, 37, 310 N. Railroad St., Delcambre. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 2
Dedrick D. Robinson, 28, 715.5 Ira St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Dalton Boudreaux, 38, 1179 Bayou Portage Road, St. Martinville. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Samuel Jacob Galetskas, 32, 302 Malcolm St., Baldwin. Violation of probation.
Sabrina Ashley Gibson, 25, 297 Camilia St. Criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace.
Andre’ney Broussard, 23, 200 Merchants St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Danielle Marie Reedom, 40, 612 Ambassador W. Lemelle. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Christopher James Pellerin Sr., 40, 1217 Versailles St. Possession of marijuana, theft, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Brenton Keith Bobb, 34, 1000 West End Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II, obstruction of justice, simple and aggravated escape, resisting an officer, turning signal required, parole violation.
Ryan Joseph Courville Jr., 18, 1411 Willow St. Domestic abuse battery.
Deontre Vital, 22, 120 E. Dale St. Revocation.
Coneisha Katressa Derouen, 19, 511 Bank Ave. Theft, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jainey Nikole Boudreaux, 24, 817 Agnes St. Violation of a protective order, possession of drugs-schedule II.
OCTOBER 3
Ricky Paul Evans, 58, 624 Fulton St. Two counts-violation of protective order, obscene talk on phone.
Carla Faye Nadie, 31, 1604 Benoit Drive, Henderson. Three counts-failure to appear.
Wilbur Roy Leday, 39, 1605 St. Joseph St. Failure to appear, simple battery, theft.
Tyler Daniel Cressonie, 33, no address given. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Krystal M. Duhon, 34, 4721 Verot School Road, Lafayette. Illegally supplying a felon with a firearm.
Dwayne Lynn Jackson, 39, 110 Alexander Lane, Franklin. Forgery, theft over $500.
Jordy Christopher Suire, 33, 341 Hilltop Circle. Failure to appear, possession/dealing a firearm with obliterated serial number.
Jacob Thomas Romero, 33 302 Little Beaver. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule III.
Hillary Bodin Walker, 39, 311 Myra St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of heroin.
Kenjawan Demone Williams, 38, 810 McArthur Drive, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
El’Marie Victoria Comeaux, 22, 107 Emma St. Violation of probation.
Rusty Jude Hargrave, 38, 117 Richelieu Circle. Possession of methamphetamine, aggravated flight from an officer, speeding, registration certificate violation, motorcycle endorsement needed, driver’s license suspended, no liability insurance.
OCTOBER 4
Willis J. Faul, 47, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Two counts-simple criminal damage to property.
Hilton Joseph Sonnier, 37, 4000 Pratt. Domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic abuse with child endangerment, cruelty to animals.
Blaine Case, 25, 2790 Rodeo Road, Abbeville. Probation violation.
Peerless Frayer Roberts, 22, 1607 Neco Town Road. Second degree-murder, second degree-battery.
David Nelson Collins Jr., 19, 426 Robertson St. Illegal carrying of weapons, possession/dealing a firearm with obliterated numbers.
Brandon Joseph Green, 24, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, disturbing the peace by fighting.
Jermaine Wendell Lavine, 42, 114 Crofton St. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Dave P. Romero, 42, 4702 N. Freetown Road. Aggravated assault with a firearm, reckless operation.
Lisa Marie Milton, 38, 421 Calhoun St. Aggravated battery.
Amy Meche, 41, 6980 Pettit Road, Baker. Resisting an officer with force, public intimidation, reckless operation of a vehicle, battery of a police officer, resisting by refusing to identify, child restraint required.
OCTOBER 5
Lovelace Joseph Matthews, 39, 5025 Brenton Road, Crowley. Third-driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving.
Bricelun Zhmond Joseph, 20, 806 E. Santa Clara. Possession with intent-schedule II & V, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession/dealing a firearm with obliterated numbers, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17.
Mitchell Joseph Colbert, 40, 806 E. Santa Clara. Possession with intent-schedule I, II, III & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paris Demark Levine, 35, 711 Alphonse St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Shaniese E. R. Charles, 22, 206 Lorie Ave., Lafayette. Possession of drugs-schedule I, speeding, operating a vehicle under suspension, open container, resisting an officer.
Todd Wiltz Guilbeaux, 30, 1625 Bradley St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, disturbing the peace by intoxication, resisting an officer.
Seth Mykel Martin, 27, no address given. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, theft of goods under $100.
Kendrick M. Collette, 31, 1014 Ann St. Failure to appear.
Kalep August, 19, 1905 Church St., Jeanerette. Obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.
OCTOBER 6
Robert White III, 46, 1019 Spencer Loop. Battery of a police officer, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
Demetrick Deshaun Bessard, 39, 709 Solomon St., Abbeville. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Bry’sonn Paul White Jr., 21, 502 Lee St. Failure to appear.
Evanderus J. Farrier, 18, 501 MLK St., Jeanerette. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
OCTOBER 7
Kavonn Jarae Smith, 20, 607 Druilhet St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Shenek Brooks, 37, 2031 Third St., Lake Charles. Failure to appear.
Dustin B. Lowe, 34, 309 Trotter St. Failure to return a leased movable.
Toby Geral Bourgeois, 31, 925 Iberia St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, proceeds derived from drug transactions, license plate illumination, two counts-controlled dangerous substances violations.
Alexander Johnson, 33, 741 Mixon St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Allen Troy Smith, 48, 730 Mixon St. Driving while intoxicated, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, reckless operation.
Tobias Anthony Boutte, 38, 900 Ray Road. Cyberstalking, stalking.
Dustin Locks, 31, 1406 Iberia St. Failure to appear.
Kerry Guidroz, 52, 221 W. Hamilton St., St. Martinville. Two counts-failure to appear.
Travis Paul Duhon, 33, 415 Laurence St., Delcambre. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 8
Iesha Keen Sereal, 28, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Disturbing the peace.
Wayne Michael Provost, 52, 3903 Willow Bend Road. Violation of probation.
Beatrice Nicole Reed, 30, 611 J.B. Henderson Alley. Two counts-failure to appear.
Porche Marie Calais, 31, 1579 Duchamp, Broussard. Failure to appear, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frank Deangelo Johnson, 35, 4629 Avenue C, Zachary. Hold for another agency, resisting arrest by refusing to identify.
Malcolm Shane Lively, 38, 818 McArthur St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Staysha Janee Caffery, 23, no address given. Jaywalking, theft, child desertion.
Jeff Gerard Bourque, 41, 201 E. Lawrence St. First degree-rape, violation of probation.
OCTOBER 9
Dylan Patrick Segura, 30, 822 Fulton St. Felony carrying illegal weapon.
Josef Lynn Cash, 53, 5000 Lake St., Lake Charles. Home improvement fraud.
Camille Joseph St. Julien, 29, 720 W. Washington St. Three counts-failure to appear, violation of probation, theft over $500, criminal trespassing.
Bambi Lynn Naquin, 39, 503 S. Evangeline St. Hold for another agency, possession of drugs-schedule IV, theft, resisting an officer, failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 13
Vicky Sanchez, 34, 104 Chris Lane, Franklin. Introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possessioin with intent-schedule II, two counts-failure to appear.
OCTOBER 14
Jermaine Polidore, 33, 125 Edward Lane, Jeanerette. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, possession of marijuana, no license plate light, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, driving under suspension, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerrell Darbigny, 37, 225 Happy Acres Lane, Baldwin. Possession with intent to distribute-schedule II/crack cocaine, possession of drugs-schedule IV/tramadol, possession of controlled dangerous substances in drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.
OCTOBER 15
Terroni Kendall Dominick Sr., 42, 1937 Flattown Road, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery.
Demeitra Deshawn Gasper, 38, 1937 Flattown Road, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery.
Zedrick Zamal Gibson, 28, 105 SJ Lane, Franklin. Simple burglary.
Brett Joseph Gaspard, 29, 231 Baker Road, Franklin. Simple burglary.
Renodia Keith Toussaint Sr., 42, 211 Batiste St., Baldwin. Simple burglary.
OCTOBER 16
Brittany Renee Kirt, 30, 152 Prairie Road, Franklin. No taillights, resisting an officer by flight, no child restraint.
OCTOBER 17
Ernest Babe Finley, 42, 1604 Castillo Road, New Iberia. Driving under suspension, reckless operation with an accident, expired or no inspection sticker.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 29
Terrell Davis, 23, Canal Drive, Franklin. Theft, failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 30
Laikee Thomas, 18, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Violations of protective order.
Francis Casmire Jr., 64, Chitimacha Trail, Charenton. Two counts-resisting an officer, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 1
Shontranice McDaniel, 24, Easy Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by obscene language.
OCTOBER 3
Dijon Bell, 25, James Street, Franklin. Two counts-second degree-battery, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace by fighting, two counts-failure to appear.
OCTOBER 5
Chad Mendoza, 44, Hamm Street, Franklin. Theft.
OCTOBER 7
Clarence Reed, 36, Weber Street, Franklin. Simple battery.
Kerry Davis Jr., 28, Alexander Lane, Franklin. Operating a vehicle under suspension.
OCTOBER 10
Wallace Fleming Jr., 69, Sixth Street, Franklin. Two counts-felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
OCTOBER 11
Demetre Mitchell, 27, Cedar Street, Franklin. Theft by shoplifting.
OCTOBER 12
Dean Darby, 29, Seventh Street, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, disturbing the peace by profane language.
OCTOBER 13
Lanny Martin Jr., 33, Second Street, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.