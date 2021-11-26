IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 5
Joseph Simon, 44, 1744 Brianne Drive. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
James Joseph Frazier, 43, 285 Richard Lane, Cameron. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
NOVEMBER 6
Felix Edwards Walters, 39, 201 Charity St., Delcambre. Two counts simple possession of controlled dangerous substances - schedule I; obstruction of justice.
Michael Christopher Boudreaux, 55, 4908 Pirates Alley. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Gage Anthony Maturin, 23, 840 Austin Road, Youngsville. Home invasion; simple robbery; five counts failure to appear; unauthorized use of a movable; theft valued at $1,000 less than $5,000; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; two counts simple escape; probation violation; simple criminal damage to property; second degree robbery; aggravated escape; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions.
NOVEMBER 7
Danny Lam, 61, 4301 Gerald James St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense; careless operation.
Devante Terrell Robertson, 25, 1000 Pellerin Road, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear; armed robbery; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon.
Jacolby Shawn Williams, 30, 900 Mississippi St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; speeding; expired driver’s license.
Anthony Loston, 31, 1302 Adrian St., #15. Failure to appear.
Monique Deslatte, 52, 840 Austin Road Lane, Youngsville. Failure to appear; second degree robbery.
Grady L. Patterson, 41, 2809 S. Curtis Drive. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; failure to appear.
Bernice M. Lebouef, 53, 4317 Suzette St. Two counts failure to appear.
Brian Paul Cordova, 43, 201 Stephanie Ann St. Issuing worthless checks; failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 8
Nathan Melancon, 49, 417 Sidney Blanchard Road. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; display of plate; improper lane usage.
Michael Albert Globe, 48, 189 Cypress Court, Gray. Domestic abuse battery; aggravated battery; obstruction of justice; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Michael Phillip Thomas, 38, Felicity St., Houston, Texas. Two counts first degree robbery.
Benjamin Harrison Leblanc, 49, 602 Yvonne St. Contempt of court.
NOVEMBER 9
Kenya Patterson, 29, 509 Vera Lane. Generic warrant.
Joseph Willard Molitor, 69, 5912 E. Hwy. 90, #10. Failure to register as a sex offender.
Anthony Terrell Mallery, 36, 956 N. Main St., Loreauville. Attempted first degree murder; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; flight from an officer; aggravated criminal damage to property; driver must be licensed; possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; theft of a firearm; resisting an officer; parole violation.
Keith Joseph Menard, 25, 105 St. Ignatius St., Broussard. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; disturbing the peace with violence; parole violation.
Anthony Loston, 31, 1302 Adrian St., #15. Second degree murder; obstruction of justice; theft of a firearm.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 30
Nicholas Joseph Francis Sr., 42, Jeanerette. Aggravated battery on a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; failure to appear.
Erick Hawk, 46, Jeanerette. Battery on a police officer; resisting a police officer with force or violence; interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
Evans Sentel Gibson, 42, Franklin. Possession of marijuana; open container; speeding.
OCTOBER 31
Randell Devon Landry, 29, Franklin. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
NOVEMBER 1
Ashala Shanay Bowie, 34, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana; speeding.
NOVEMBER 2
Charles Edward Schoubroek Jr., 55, Baldwin. Battery on a police officer; resisting a police officer with force - non-aggravated.
Dwayne Jamon Provost, 38, Jeanerette. No passing zones; turning movements and required signals; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of highway - aggravated; possession of marijuana.
Jason Mullins, 43, Franklin. Turning movements and required signals; stop signs/yield signs; driving while under suspension.
NOVEMBER 5
Brice Jones, 26, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving drug proceeds.
Henry Williams, 62, Franklin. Improper lane usage; possession of schedule I - marijuana.
NOVEMBER 6
Deandre Alonzo Robertson, 38, Jeanerette. Turning movements/ required signals; driving under suspension.
NOVEMBER 7
Anthony Jamal Loston, 31, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 36, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; domestic abuse battery; failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 6
Brittany Michelle Pontiff, 32, Franklin. Identity theft; theft.
NOVEMBER 10
Jude Robert Boudreaux, 23, Charenton. Possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a person under 17; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Hunter Rhodes, 23, St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana; speeding; failure to change address within ten days.
Ashlee Meyerholtz, 23, St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 10
Anthony Williams Sr., 68, Prairie Road North, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
NOVEMBER 17
Donald Williams, 38, Anderson St., Franklin. Third degree rape.
NOVEMBER 19
Alonia Shearron, 53, Plantation Teche Drive, Franklin. Simple battery, failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 21
Tyrone Jackson, 37, Romero Lane, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.