IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 28
Cameron Matthew Decuir, 19, 111 Ashwood Drive. Schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I – marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, proper control of a vehicle.
Kenneth Wayne Marshall, 56, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Ryan Joseph Sonnier, 30. no address given. Simply burglary of an inhabited dwelling, carjacking, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davondra Tyreese Louis, 22, 630 Breaux Alley. Possession with intent – schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
Aaron Wills Bell, 46, 626 Louise St. Schedule II drugs, open alcohol container in vehicle, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer.