IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
July 16
Breon Thibeaux, 29, 215 Dan Domingo Dr, Youngsville. Parole violation.
Carrol Longnon Jr., 32, 6304 Hwy 14. Parole violation and attempted first degree murder.
Earl Gilliam, 30, 1618 Zez St. Ignoring stop signs, marijuana - simple possession, second or subsequent offenses, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, all drivers must be secure license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Corey James Myers, 48, 4206 Suzette St. Parole violation.
Aries Renee Antoine, 24, 519 W Pershing St. Attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and warrant - generic.
Devon Guidry, 28, 1329 Old Spanish Trail Rd#B. Warrant - generic.
Shannon Pauline Wainwright, 49, 5341 W Hwy 182 , Patterson. Failure to appear.
Hansel Christopher Hulin, 45, 117 Trotter St. First degree rape/aggravated rape and malfeasance in office.
Jessie Ray Higgins, 43, 7509 E Old Spanish Tl, Jeanerette. Second degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, oral sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and computer aided-solicitation od-solicitation of a minor.
Matthew Tolliver, 37, 134 Prairie Ave. Forgery and monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions.
John Allen Polk, 61, 110 Conway St. Violation of protective order and attempted first degree murder.
July 17
Corey Cooper, 29, 404 S Louisiana , Abbeville. Warrant;out of parish.
July 18
Damian Romero, 26, 100 Loren Ave. Domestic abuse battery, interfering with emergency communication, reckless operation of a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second degree kidnapping/kidnapping /kidnapping.
Stacy Stevens, 51, 314 Halphen St. Possession - Schedule ii narcotics.
Jamie Cole, 30, 115 Field St. Warrant - out of parish.
July 19
Rusty Seth Bordelon, 32, 622 Ham St, Franklin. Identity theft, obstruction of justice and following to close.
Sadie Lynn Hoffpauir, 33, No Address. Failure to appear; issuance of arrest warrant, theft - items valued at $0 - $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and battery of a police officer.
July 20
Broc Anthony Bergeaux, 35, 434 Garber Rd, Broussard. Terrorizing.
Forest Lee, 57, 512 Digre St. Simple burglary.
Karen Denise Parker, 27, 700 Walton St. Lot#1 Contempt of court.
Kane Renee Broussard, 22, 500 Bull Tiger Ln. Contempt of court.
Albert James Vincent, 56, 135 Parker St. Three counts failure to appear.
Stacy Arleen Gibson, 44, 425 E Spruce , Crowley. Failure to appear.
Heather Mea Latiolais, 26, 3401 Chivalry Dr. Unauthorized use of a movable and failure to appear; issuance of arrest warrant.
Bill Mclin, 31, 9228 Yellowfin Dr, Denham Springs. Domestic abuse battery--strangulation.
Raydell Scott Williams, 31, 502 Guillotte St, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
William Allen King, 47, 1321 Weeks St. Domestic abuse battery, obstruction of justice and possession - schedule II narcotic.
July 21
Fred Williams IV, 42, 300 Spruce Dr. #116, Lafayette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, general speed law, speed greater than is reasonable, warrant - generic.
Hayden Daniel Blanchard, 20, 3717 Shane St. Principal to 1st degree murder.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
August 4
Irving Phillips Jr., 36, Lee Charles St., Franklin. Warrant.
August 6
Travis Cain, 30, Pecan St., Morgan City. Warrant.
August 8
Zariq Perry, 20, Pine St., Franklin. Carrying of weapon, suspended driver’s license and switched license plate.
Malik King, 19, Maple St., Franklin, LA. Illegal carrying of weapon.
Bernard Davis, Jr., 24, Easy St. Franklin. Speed zone limits, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute, driver must be licensed, obstruction of justice - evidence tampering, improper lane usage, and prohibited acts.
August 9
John Felton, Jr., 58, Ninth St., Franklin. Aggravated second degree battery.
August 24
Latasha Callery, 39, of Cayce St. Simple battery and cruelty to a juvenile.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
July 27
Amanda Sue Dartez, 43, New Iberia.Failure to appear.
Ralph Charlot, 24, Berwick, LA. Warrants.
Jovon A. Sanders, 28, Verdunville. Failure to signal and possession of marijuana.
Malcomb J. Williams, 45, Patterson. Possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute (marijuana), possession of schedule II with the intent to distribute (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and transactions involving drug proceeds.
July 28
Joshua Mack Verdun, 33, Franklin. Two counts possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and license plate lights required.
Treylon Javon Jenkins, 27, Patterson. Failure to appear.
Shanquelyn Ladel Druilhet, 44, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Melissa Katherine Dupre, 31, Jeanerette. Two counts failure to appear.
Kyjuan Biggles, 20, Jeanerette. View outward and inward of the window, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 29
David Charles Browder, 54, Franklin. Failure to dim headlights and no insurance.
Kenneth John Scott III, 22, Patterson. Driving under suspension and improper lane usage.
July 30
Gerian E. Lightfoot, 29, Lafayette. Maximum speed limit, open container, failure to change address within ten days, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Cody Paul Trosclair, 29, Baldwin. Disturbing the peace-intoxicated, battery-simple and resisting by force.
Gregory Paul Tabb, 55, Franklin.Battery-simple.
Ronnie Joseph Randle, 29, St. Martinville. Warrant.
Carlton Lance McGuire, 36, Patterson.Hit and run.
Gabrieo Boulanger, 32, Berwick. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 31
Angel Collins, 18, Charenton. Resisting arrest or officer and obstruction of public passage. Anthony Williams, 68, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of marijuana and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
August 1
Keith Michael Fontenot, 35, Opelousas. Open container, possession of a firearm-felon, possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana.
Juvenile Male, 15, Napoleonville. Possession of marijuana.
August 2
Elizabeth Claire Blanchard, 28, Lafayette. Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trent A. Gilbert, 37, Franklin. Mufflers and driving under suspension.
James Michael Bertrand, 61, Baldwin. Mufflers, improper lane usage, open container and possession of marijuana.
August 3
Gary Kirkland Javon Semien, 25, Franklin. Burglary-simple and on a warrant for theft.
Eugene Lee Green V, 42, Centerville. Domestic abuse aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery.
Lee Michael Boudreaux, 46, Amelia. Proper equipment required on vehicles, turning movements and required signals, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph R. Thomas III, 63, Patterson. Battery-simple and disturbing the peace by fighting.
April Judd, 22, Morgan City. Criminal damage to property.
August 4
Harol Demon Bias, 31, Berwick. Failure to appear.
August 5
Cordell Jerome Johnson Jr., 20, Jeanerette. Improper display license plates, no driver’s license, no license plates and possession of marijuana.
Nicholas Francis, Jr., 18, Berwick. Warrant.
August 7
Da’Juana Elizabeth A’Kella Fletcher Martin, 27, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
August 8
Calvin Javan Henry, 33, Patterson. Driving under suspension and driving left of center.
Kay Lynn Michel, 41, Patterson. Aggravated flight from officer, brake lights required and switched license plate/stolen license plate.
August 9
Bryson Matthew Skinner Sr., 27, Franklin. Failure to appear.
August 11
Fred Purnell Kenner, 34, Morgan City. Failure to appear.
Josiya Tyrique James, 18, Franklin. Resisting arrest or officer, criminal trespass and theft.
Jorge Rodriguez, 50, Morgan City. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Homero Vela, 23, Morgan City. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Jesus Fernandez, 61, Morgan City. Warrant.
August 12
Kya Nerve, 26, Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terence L. Singleton, 52, Patterson. Procedure on approaching emergency vehicles and driving under suspension.
Kimaya Marie Joseph, 27, Franklin. Failure to appear.
August 13
Gregory Dixon, 46, Alexandria. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Joequarious Simmons, 23, Osyka, Mississippi. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Amber O’Connor, 41, Patterson. Failure to appear
Verelyn Benjamin Cannon, 62, Morgan City. Failure to appear
Blake Jacoby Smith, 30, Patterson. Failure to appear.
Kenneth Johnson Jr., 27, Lafayette. Possession of marijuana.
Mary D. Edwards, 29, Patterson. Failure to appear.
August 14
Ramiro Gonzalez, 34, Houma. Maximum speed limit, no insurance and driver must be licensed.
Miguel Lee Dauphine, 26, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage and driving under suspension.
Harold Bogen Jr., 20, Houma. Procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Shatiah Bolden, 23, Denham Springs. Improper display of license plate and switched/stolen license plate.
Jamarkus Anthony James, 30, New Iberia. Off-road vehicles on a public highway, aggravated flight from officer and on a warrant for failure to appear.
August 15
Matthew Blanks, 39, Franklin. Driving under suspension.
August 17
Jamon Clayborn Bias, 41, Morgan City, LA .Domestic abuse battery.
Curtis Anthony Richard, 44, Patterson. Speeding and driving under suspension.
August 18
Shanay D. Griffin, 30, Patterson. Speeding and driving under suspension.
Kenneth Boyd Dennis, 55, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Charles Andrew Lusk, 43, Monroe. Warrant.
Trent Antonio Gray, 34, Patterson. Failure to appear.
Kalley Nichole Murray, 24, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Michael Wayne Lewis, 59, Morgan City. Domestic abuse battery.
Joyce Adams, 59, Houma. Stop signs/yield signs and driving under suspension.
Jamerie Thyheim Gash, 18, Morgan City. Speeding, no driver’s license in person, and resisting officer by flight.
August 20
Dijonna Shanda Smith, 27, New Orleans. Speeding, reckless operation, no accident, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tim A. Perez Jr., 36, Thibodaux. Speeding and driving under suspension.
August 21
Carolyn Ann Burrell, 46, Baldwin. Two counts failure to appear on the charge of theft.
Ethan Pederson, 18, Patterson. Brake lights required and possession of marijuana.
August 22
Zhacolbi Zherryl Harris, 33, Franklin. Possession of schedule II drugs, possession of firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms and stop signs and yield signs.
Tristan Fabre, 21, Irvington, Alamba, Reckless operation-no accident and no insurance.
John Robert Hymel, 18, Morgan City. Reckless operation-no accident, driver must be licensed and aggravated flight from officer.
Lamonta Lamar Thomas, 24, Franklin. Speeding, possession of marijuana and driver must be licensed.
August 25
Joseph Demond Wade, 45, Franklin. Criminal mischief- tampering with property.
Jeffrey Blaine Lodrigue, 30, Berwick. Battery-second degree.
Anthony Ray Variet, 33, Patterson, LA, was arrested on August 25, 2021, at 3:06 pm for battery-simple. Variet continues to be incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.
Adam Charles Davis, 45, Franklin. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
August 26
Keyandre Polidore, 30, Patterson. No headlights and driving under suspension.
August 28
Christopher Hawkins, 53, Charenton. Possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.
Ricky Joseph Mire, Jr., 40, Bayou Vista. Unauthorized use of access card.
Christopher Shane Boudreaux, 25, Bayou Vista. Unauthorized use of access card.
JULY 22
Demitris Javon Leday, 39, 665 Malain St. Two counts of theft (items valued at $0 - $500).
Mark Lorenzo Farrier, 39, 2114 a st. attempted second degree murder, resisting an officer, probation violation and warrant - out of parish.
Romello Ledet, 25, 445 E Main St. Domestic abuse battery and two counts of violation of protective order.
Royce Joseph, 25, 1815 Church St, Jeanerette. Simple possession and possession - schedule II narcotic.
July 23
Dontrell Charles, 21, 335 St Nicholas St, Jeanerette. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Michael Gabriel, 48, 417 Cypress Ln, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery--strangulation.
Taylor Provost, 25, 101 Rue Degravelle #4. Probation violation.
Drake Joseph Bonin, 37, 1024 Oak Ridge Rd, St Martinville. Two counts of warrants - generic, two counts failure to appear, two counts of issuance of arrest warrant and )warrant;out of parish.
July 24
Floyd Fontenette, 57, 1341 Twenty Arpent Rd Ni#164. Operating while intoxicated, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating a vehicle while under suspension.
July 25
Tyler Burnham, 30, 404 Thomas St, Abbeville. Warrant - generic.
Matthew Bennett, 35, 305 Cookie Ln, Lake Charles. Domestic abuse battery.
Kent Dale Broussard, 42, 4334 Verot School Rd, Youngsville. Obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism and intentional failure to sustain life and health of aborted viable infants.
Juanita Darnell Joseph, 44, 9400 Coventry Square Dr#2122, Houston, Texas. Simple possession schedule I controlled dangerous substances.
Joachim Richard Fremin, 39, 6403 Boyance Rd. Domestic abuse battery and cruelty to the infirmed.