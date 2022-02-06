IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 22
Jordy James Viator, 28, 4915 Weeks Island Road, #4. Simple criminal damage to property; failure to appear.
Haleigh Janee McBride, 36, 309 East Drive. Possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance; second or subsequent offenses; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; simple possession - marijuana.
Travis David Maturin, 32, 3301 Railroad Road. Two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances; second or subsequent offenses; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - marijuana; hold for another agency.
JANUARY 23
Bryson Joseph Balard, 24, 611 Malain St. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; false imprisonment; interfering with emergency communication.
Brock James Landry, 39, 7512 Jefferson Island Road. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties.
Jess J. Moneaux, 60, 220 College Road, Lafayette. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
JANUARY 24
Emeterio Rivera, 42, 1207 C. Broussard Road, Lot 19. First degree rape/aggravated rape; sexual battery; generic warrant.
Cameron James Richard, 22, 117 Taylor St. Failure to appear.
James Stacey Harber, 37, 220 Emile St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.
JANUARY 25
Darel Roy, 45, 417 W. Pershing St. Failure to appear; possession - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; obstruction of justice.
Derrick Joseph McWilliams, 23, 6719 Fremin Road, #24. Generic warrant; possession - schedule II narcotics.
Kristen Michelle Romero, 35, 1701 Jennifer St. Two counts failure to appear.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 19
Dvonnte E. Matthews, 29, New Iberia. Driving while under suspension.
Carlos Wayne Joseph, 31, Jeanerette. No head lights on; possession of schedule I drug - MDMA - with intent to distribute; possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor under 17.
King George Alexander Charles Sr., 61, Jeanerette. Switched license plate; driving while under suspension.
Ashlee Allan Miller Sr., 41, Franklin. Possession of heroin; possession of a firearm - felon; possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances; resisting an officer.
JANUARY 24
Jonathan Perou Jr., 18, Franklin. Careless operation with an accident; no driver’s license; hit and run; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.