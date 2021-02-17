ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 3
Jonathan P. Stovall, 18, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 36, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, improper turn and/or failure to give required signal, possession of alcoholic beverages inside motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery - child present, false imprisonment, criminal neglect of family, illegal use/possession/control of weapons, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute - methamphetamine, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana.
FEBRUARY 4
Dominic G. Henry, 52, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darnell Henry, 19, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Bambie B. Segura, 46, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana.
FEBRUARY 5
Earl Carlos, 38, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
FEBRUARY 8
Edward Scott, 33, Jeanerette. Improper equipment, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts - drug paraphernalia.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
FEBRUARY 4
Zariq Perry, 20, Pine St., Franklin. Texting while driving, seat belt, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, possession of schedule - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca Causer, 48, Robert St., Franklin. Reckless operation, driver’s license not on person, failure to carry registration on person, possession of schedule II - crack cocaine.
Katyre White, 27, First St., Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violation, failure to appear.
FEBRUARY 5
James Wells, 44, Adams St., Franklin. Stop sign violation, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
Gaylan Hamilton, 37, Augustine Maze St., Franklin. Home invasion, two counts second degree battery.
FEBRUARY 6
Dominick Sheldon, 30, Samuel St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.
FEBRUARY 7
Edward Crum II, 41, Firman St., Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop, improper lane usage, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
FEBRUARY 8
Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler St., Franklin. Resisting an officer, illegal parking.