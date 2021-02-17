ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

FEBRUARY 3

Jonathan P. Stovall, 18, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Anthony Robin Jr., 36, Franklin. Operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, improper turn and/or failure to give required signal, possession of alcoholic beverages inside motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery - child present, false imprisonment, criminal neglect of family, illegal use/possession/control of weapons, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute - methamphetamine, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana.

FEBRUARY 4

Dominic G. Henry, 52, Franklin. Improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darnell Henry, 19, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.

Bambie B. Segura, 46, Franklin. Possession of schedule I - marijuana.

FEBRUARY 5

Earl Carlos, 38, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

FEBRUARY 8

Edward Scott, 33, Jeanerette. Improper equipment, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts - drug paraphernalia.

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the city jail:

FEBRUARY 4

Zariq Perry, 20, Pine St., Franklin. Texting while driving, seat belt, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, possession of schedule - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Causer, 48, Robert St., Franklin. Reckless operation, driver’s license not on person, failure to carry registration on person, possession of schedule II - crack cocaine.

Katyre White, 27, First St., Franklin. Reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, stop sign violation, failure to appear.

FEBRUARY 5

James Wells, 44, Adams St., Franklin. Stop sign violation, possession of schedule I - marijuana.

Gaylan Hamilton, 37, Augustine Maze St., Franklin. Home invasion, two counts second degree battery.

FEBRUARY 6

Dominick Sheldon, 30, Samuel St., Franklin. Battery of a dating partner.

FEBRUARY 7

Edward Crum II, 41, Firman St., Franklin. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop, improper lane usage, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

FEBRUARY 8

Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler St., Franklin. Resisting an officer, illegal parking.

Tags

Load comments