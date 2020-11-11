ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 23
Martin Anthony Scelfo, 28, 5213 Hwy. 87, Franklin. Resisting an officer or arrest, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, four counts trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substances law, possession of a schedule II drug.
OCTOBER 24
Arthur Deshawn Jack, 25, 112 Mary Garrett Road, Baldwin. Possession of a firearm - felon.
OCTOBER 25
Brett James Gary Frederick, 29, 1320 Hwy. 319, Cypremort Point. Domestic abuse - child endangerment law, failure to appear.
OCTOBER 27
Mandy Henry, 35, 109 Dalton Drive, New Iberia. Telephone calls - harassment.
OCTOBER 28
Rhodes Sanchez, 65, 221 Ricohoc Drive, Franklin. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
OCTOBER 29
Henry Wayne Truelove Jr., 35, 132 Grey Eagle Road #1, Charenton. Domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest of an officer.
Troy Antohny Washington, 53, 207 Bud St, Franklin. Resisting an officer by flight, improper lane usage, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
NOVEMBER 2
Rondrick Adam Pierre, 26, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, turning movement, required signals.
Ronald William Jones Jr., 40, Franklin. Driving under suspension.
NOVEMBER 3
Travis Theopolis Sophus, 36, Franklin. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
NOVEMBER 5
Janell Davis, 41, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Tyron Lamar Charles, 20, Baldwin. Obstruction of driver’s view, condition of windshield, resisting an officer by flight, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
NOVEMBER 4
Brennan Caffery, no age given, Hwy. 182, Franklin. Theft.