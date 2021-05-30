IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 28
Trevan Terral Mallet, 23, 527 Park Ave. Possession with intent - schedule I, license plate illumination, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Brandi Nicole Jones, 39, 900 Parkview Drive, Jeanerette. Schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I - marijuana.
Kai Allen Martin, 32, 1908 Lillie St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling, criminal conspiracy.
Ruffin Lason Walker, 31, 128 Guadalupe St. Failure to appear.
Tayzia Brown, 25, 501 Darby Lane. Hold for another agency.
Shaquille ONeal Rhine, 29, 1439 Annie B. Moore, Jeanerette. Failure to appear, three holds for other agencies.
Jonathan James Broussard, 37, 1503-A Southport. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, resisting police officer with force, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace, attempted simple criminal damage to property.
MARCH 29
Matthew Jerimiah Faulk, 34, 214 Sunnyland, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Amy Mason, 48, 3005 Mayo St. Failure to appear.
Damon Simon, 22, 1744 Brianna Drive. Two counts failure to appear, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent - schedule II, possession with intent - schedule I, obstruction of justice, illegal tinting of a window.
MARCH 30
Chris Adam Maturin Jr., 27, 935 Center St., Schedule II drugs, bike lights/reflectors, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Margaret Alice Angelo, 23, 1505 Center St. Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
A’Collan Va’Shi Phillips, 19, 1505 Dehart St. Probation violation.
Allison Marie Stokes, 30, 921 Vermilion Square Ave. Possession of schedule I drugs, possession with intent - schedule IV.
Jessie Junior Patin, 29, 957 West Patin, Breaux Bridge. Two counts failure to appear.
Angela Ann Delahoussaye, 50, 1510 Adam St. Failure to appear.
Christopher B. Thomas, 37, 5613 Loreauville Road. Resisting an officer, criminal trespassing.
Lisa Hebert Mayon, 54, 3104 Curtis Lane. Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana - first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott Michael Pritchard, 52, 5116 Old LA 25 Hwy. Two counts domestic abuse battery, possession of stolen things.
Brian K. Arnold, 39, 507 North St., Colfax. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of stolen things.
Markus C. Oliver, 63, 1012 Donna Drive, St. Martinville. Schedule II drugs, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of marijuana - first offense, turning/required signal.
MARCH 31
Charles Glover, 36, 7713 Curley St. Hold for another agency.
Rebekah Imani Etienne, 24, 1417 Fremont St. Hold for another agency.
Deondrick Willie Brown, 26, 1113 Fulton St. Hold for another agency.
Paul Tyler Welcome, 28, 517 Jefferson Island Road. Failure to appear.
Donvontae Lamarus Ozenne, 26, 427 Robertson St. Two counts felony carrying illegal weapon, attempted second degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, aggravated flight from an officer.
APRIL 6
Tyland Nevah Nerve, 27, 316 Verden Lane, Franklin. Armed robbery, use of a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, probation violation.
Abudel Teron Provost, 41, 1316 Bank St. Possession with intent -schedule I, no liability insurance, turning/requiring to signal, failure to appear.
Devin Delahoussaye, 23, 400 N. Landry Rd. Two counts failure to appear.
APRIL 7
Phyllis Romero Broussard, 42, 107 Acadian St. Schedule IV drug, possession schedule I drug - marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of juvenile under 17, schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, failure to appear.
Christine Nichole Chaney, 30, 801 N. Wilson, Kaplan. Hold warrant for agency.
Paul J. Bonin Jr., 29, 5111 Weeks Island Road. Two counts of failure to appear, possession of marijuana - first offense.
Cody LaJohn Williams, 28, 642 Wild Cherry Road, Breaux Bridge. Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Derrick James Curley Jr., 23, 804 Ivan St. Failure to appear.
Harley Michelle Arabie, 26, 503 N. Robertson St. Two counts failure to appear.
Carol Lynn Graves, 56, 297 Cameila St. Failure to appear.
Randi Janae Romero, 30, 7515 April Court. Possession with intent of schedule I, violations of controlled dangerous substances law, disregarding stop/yield sign, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile under 17.
APRIL 8
Shanique N. Caliste, 25, 1507 S. Patout St. Schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule 1 drug - marijuana, misuse of temporary license plate, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile under 17, child restraint required.
Trey Collette, 22, 1014 Ann St. Illegal carrying weapons.
Dwight Paul Williams, 35, 409 Johnston St. Terrorizing, second degree attempted murder, two counts home invasion, dating partner abuse, simple criminal damage to property, three counts felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal use of a weapon, harassing phone calls, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent - schedule I, possession with intent - schedule II, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa Bain Phillips, 51, 5316 Hwy. 182, Patterson. Probation violation, hold for another agency.
Emmanuel Sledge, 27, 613 Park Ave. Failure to appear.
Amber Nicole Leblanc, 26, 1814 Castillo Road, Lot B. Disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary auto $100 to $500.
Corey Paul Robicheaux, 32, 11605 Old Jeanerette Road. First degree rape.
David Rideaux, 48, 1111 S. St. Charles St. Hold for another agency.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 4
Roshonda Thomas, 50, Franklin. Accessory after the fact – second degree murder.
MAY 6
Willie Joseph Johnlouis Jr., 33, Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, driving while under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of legend drug without prescription.
Devante Sons, 21, New Iberia. Driver must be licensed, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leann Touchet, 22, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana.
Malik Domoquillo Phillips, 25, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, resisting an officer or arrest, obstruction of justice – tampering.
Heather Latiolais, 25, New Iberia. Possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute, two counts sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
Isyss Zynae Clay, 18, New Iberia. Turning movements and required signals, resisting officer by flight.
MAY 7
Lonnie Ray Baker Jr., 29, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 8
Vertress Lee Loston, 42, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Seth Aurelius Kidder, 41, Franklin. Failure to appear.
MAY 10
Armand Joseph Thomas, 22, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana, general speed law, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension.
Christopher Snowden, 21, Charenton. Possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute – promethazine, possession of schedule II – hydrocodone, possession of schedule IV – alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, illegal possession of stolen firearms.