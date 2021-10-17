IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The following were booked into the parish jail:

SEPTEMBER 29

Cy Boudreaux, 25, 801 Parkview Drive. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.

Sabrina LeBouef, 28, 3413 Avery Island Road. Prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; simple possession - marijuana.

SEPTEMBER 30

Stephen Joseph Carrier Jr., 23, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.

Trajuan Markel Pitts, 22, 1001 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce; speeding; driver must be licensed.

Jennifer Pardo, 24, 736 Cranberry St., Newland, North Carolina. Generic warrant; failure to appear.

OCTOBER 4

Jeremy Joseph Romero, 34, 11115 Brayton Drive. Three counts failure to appear; generic warrant.

Chad Michael Broussard, 47, 307 N. Central St., Delcambre. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage.

Noah Anthony Lacoste, 36, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road. Domestic abuse endangerment; possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon.

Sacarl Glenn Daniels, 26, 716 St. Jude Ave. Unauthorized use of a movable.

Ronald Mark Bailey, 33, 404 S. Knollwood Court, Lafayette. Three generic warrants.

Telvis James Coates, 30, 709 E. Vermillion St., Lafayette. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; obstruction of public passages.

Derreka I. Boykins, 20, 514 Ashlawn St., Houma. Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; illegal carrying of a weapon; illegal possession of stolen things.

Jesse James Rogers, 33, 2214 Hayes, Muskagee. Probation violation.

Cy James Duhon, 18, 718 Comeaux Road. Violation of protective order.

OCTOBER 5

Travis Colbert Jr., 22, 703 Pecan Alley. Aggravated battery.

Jeremy Michael Landry Sr., 37, 105 Craig St. Possession of schedule IV; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses.

Joshua Paul Landry, 34, 1201 L. Dubois Road. Simple possession - marijuana; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dillion Brandon Tabb, 29, 1315 Coteau Road. Aggravated assault upon a police officer; self mutilation by a prisoner; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple assault.

Cody Shaquille Ford, 28, 506 Grand Prix, F3. Contempt of court.

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

The following were booked into the parish jail:

SEPTEMBER 29

Joel Loustalot, 34, Cayce St., Franklin. Felony theft.

Gregory Williams, 62, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

SEPTEMBER 30

Reginald Layton, 42, Rod Lane, Baldwin. Speeding; operating a vehicle under suspension for certain prior offenses.

Shawn Scully, 46, Cedar St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.

OCTOBER 3

Travis Boatman, 41, Carl C. Foulcard St., Franklin. Resisting arrest; two counts of interference with officers; three counts possession with the intent to distribute - schedule I narcotic; three counts possession with the intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; two counts violation of controlled dangerous substance law - drug free zones; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of public passage; stopped, standing and parking; failure to appear.

