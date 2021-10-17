IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 29
Cy Boudreaux, 25, 801 Parkview Drive. Operating while intoxicated - first offense; careless operation.
Sabrina LeBouef, 28, 3413 Avery Island Road. Prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; simple possession - marijuana.
SEPTEMBER 30
Stephen Joseph Carrier Jr., 23, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.
Trajuan Markel Pitts, 22, 1001 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce; speeding; driver must be licensed.
Jennifer Pardo, 24, 736 Cranberry St., Newland, North Carolina. Generic warrant; failure to appear.
OCTOBER 4
Jeremy Joseph Romero, 34, 11115 Brayton Drive. Three counts failure to appear; generic warrant.
Chad Michael Broussard, 47, 307 N. Central St., Delcambre. Possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; improper lane usage.
Noah Anthony Lacoste, 36, 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail Road. Domestic abuse endangerment; possession of a firearm/concealed by a convicted felon.
Sacarl Glenn Daniels, 26, 716 St. Jude Ave. Unauthorized use of a movable.
Ronald Mark Bailey, 33, 404 S. Knollwood Court, Lafayette. Three generic warrants.
Telvis James Coates, 30, 709 E. Vermillion St., Lafayette. Resisting a police officer with force or violence; obstruction of public passages.
Derreka I. Boykins, 20, 514 Ashlawn St., Houma. Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; illegal carrying of a weapon; illegal possession of stolen things.
Jesse James Rogers, 33, 2214 Hayes, Muskagee. Probation violation.
Cy James Duhon, 18, 718 Comeaux Road. Violation of protective order.
OCTOBER 5
Travis Colbert Jr., 22, 703 Pecan Alley. Aggravated battery.
Jeremy Michael Landry Sr., 37, 105 Craig St. Possession of schedule IV; prohibited acts - schedule II narcotics - penalties; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; second or subsequent offenses.
Joshua Paul Landry, 34, 1201 L. Dubois Road. Simple possession - marijuana; two counts possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dillion Brandon Tabb, 29, 1315 Coteau Road. Aggravated assault upon a police officer; self mutilation by a prisoner; resisting a police officer with force or violence; simple assault.
Cody Shaquille Ford, 28, 506 Grand Prix, F3. Contempt of court.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
SEPTEMBER 29
Joel Loustalot, 34, Cayce St., Franklin. Felony theft.
Gregory Williams, 62, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
SEPTEMBER 30
Reginald Layton, 42, Rod Lane, Baldwin. Speeding; operating a vehicle under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Shawn Scully, 46, Cedar St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 3
Travis Boatman, 41, Carl C. Foulcard St., Franklin. Resisting arrest; two counts of interference with officers; three counts possession with the intent to distribute - schedule I narcotic; three counts possession with the intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; two counts violation of controlled dangerous substance law - drug free zones; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of public passage; stopped, standing and parking; failure to appear.