IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 1
David Corey Bell, 44, 6805 Fremin Road. Possession of stolen things.
Devin Antoine Youman, 32, 1504 Danny St. Schedule I drugs, possession with intent - schedule I, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Nakiesha Rose Youman, 31, 1504 Danny St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, schedule I drugs, possession with intent - schedule I, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17.
Brant Anthony Boutte, 26, 3704 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. simple criminal damage under $500, three counts theft, failure to appear, criminal trespassing.
Richard Lee, 20, 614 Yvonne St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
MARCH 2
Errol Bonin, 50, 113 Marcel St. Parole violation.
Leo Brisco, 21, 4115 Mohican Prescott Road, Baton Rouge. Hold for another agency.
Matthew Joseph Wood, 36, 3618 Broken Arrow Road. Hold for another agency.
Sandars Johnson, 34, 201 Henry St. Failure to appear.
Jerrius Nicholas Charles, 22, 2026 St. Charles St., Jeanerette. Attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, firearm in a free zone - notice and signs, first degree robbery, two holds for other agencies.
Luther Lamar Laughlin Sr., 35, 1102 E. Main St., Jeanerette. Flight from an officer, possession of stolen auto over $500, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 3
Jaleshia Renee Butler, 30, 614 Yvonne St. Revocation.
Michelle Green, 27, 1200 Robely Drive, Lafayette. Bank fraud, forgery, theft.
Jonathan Harry Standridge, 36, 2307 Rose Lane. Two counts failure to appear.
Trevor James Gaspard, 24, 2307 Rose Lane. Theft of goods over $500, simple criminal damage $500 to $50,000, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Tasheba LaQuasha Gibson, 30, 1602 Roger St. Theft, probation violation.
Colby Alton McDaniel, 30, 1076 Jon Road, Moss Bluff. Hold for another agency, hold for US Marshall.
Krislyn Leanna Richardson, 23, 1318 Delasalle Drive. Two counts schedule II drugs, schedule IV drugs, possession of schedule I - marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, child desertion.
Del David Richard, 35, 509 Texaco St. Two counts failure to appear.
MARCH 4
NIcholas John Farmer, 36, 4412 Coteau Road. Parole violation.
Ramona Ann Washington, 42, 328 W. Washington St. Failure to appear, identity theft.
Coby Lynn Sherman, 42, 205 Broussard St. Home invasion.