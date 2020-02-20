IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 5
Jesus Tello-Marquez, 32, 27 Santa Clara. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver not licensed, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Michelle Hector, 36, 1511 Patout St. Simple criminal damage to property, two counts-obscene talk on phone, failure to appear, stalking.
Braylon James Prioux, 20, 813 Leroy St. Two counts-accessory to aggravated burglary, two counts-simple burglary.
Jakahri George Celestine Jr., 23, 6512 Hardin St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, theft, two counts-failure to appear.
Kevin Harvey Francis, 25, 1403 Jefferson St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, expired vehicle inspection, stop/turn signals required.
Edward Amos Perkins, 39, 810 Grand Prairie Hwy., Rayne. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
David Brown, 61, 617 Mississippi St. Failure to appear.
Joel Bienvenu, 46, 701 Oswald St. Three counts-failure to appear.
Lee James Cormier, 29, 309 Magnolia St. Domestic abuse battery.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 7
Jaquincy Devon Colbert, 29, 4483 Hwy. 83, Franklin. No license plate, no driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Anthony Landry, 47, 212 Terry St., New Iberia. Failure to appear.
Jude Geraldo Franklin, 41, 140 Clausen St., Franklin. Resisting arrest/officer, three counts-failure to appear.