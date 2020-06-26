IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 26
Keith Edward Lewis, 54, 1112 Abraham Roy. Principal-intentional failure to sustain life and health of aborted viable infant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Corey Michael Maturin, 39, 1505 Center St. Violation of protective order.
MAY 27
Cam Francis Picard, 18, 4115 Patoutville Road, Jeanerette. Sexual battery.
Melissa R. Drake, 39, 611 Myra St. Hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Brannon Clay Broussard Sr., 49, 7905 Loreauville Hwy. Theft, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Dana Ann Gardner, 56, 401 Daigre St. Home invasion.
LUke Arnould, 40, 104 Napoleon St. Hold for another agency.
MAY 29
Trey Mikel Marceaux, 29, 1036 Dautreuil Lane, St. Martinville. Theft, criminal trespassing, hold for another agency.
Alicia Chantel Jones, 39, 1211 W. Main St. Possession of drugs-schedule I, obstruction of justice.
Amber Nicole Leblanc, 24, 1814 Castillo Road. Disturbing the peace, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple burglary, possession of drugs-schedule I & II.
Marcquain Traz Sam, 33, 338 Dale St. Possession of stolen things, forgery, resisting an officer, driving while intoxicated.
Nolan Davis, 18, 1012 Shelton Ave. Second degree-attempted murder, home invasion, second degree-battery.
Alaisha L. Nora, 22, 703 Myrtis St. Accessories after the fact.
Brittely Dashay Baptiste, 27, 104 D Neuville Anthony Road, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
MAY 30
Sean Patrick Alford, 35, 4600 Mandy Drive. Two counts-simple burglary.
MAY 31
Alvin Shawn Lively Jr., 46, 2113 Time St., Jeanerette. Two counts-simple burglary, felony carrying illegal weapon, unlawful use of body armor.
Jeffery Wayne Boney, 49, 5116 Old LA Hwy 25. Failure to appear, operating a vehicle under suspension, speeding.
Trey Michael Renard, 22, 1515 Neco Town Road. Second degree-attempted murder, first degree-robbery.
JUNE 1
Tyrone Lee Jones, 41, 3340 Mars St., Pineville. Three counts-failure to appear, second degree-battery, obstruction of justice, simple battery, hit and run driving.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 2
Dequincy Sereal, 31, 315 W. Pershing St. Probation and parole violation, possession with intent-marijuana.
JUNE 3
Kenneth Landry, 27, 2801 E. Old Spanish Trail. Failure to signal, reckless operation, possession of drugs-schedule I, possession with intent-schedule I & II, monies derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer.
JUNE 4
Thomas Lowe, 38, 1702 Iberia St. Domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.
JUNE 5
Melvin Stansbury, 54, 15050 Center St. Second-possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
Dylan Jenkins, 28, 565 Peach Creek, Rosanky, TX. Theft, monetary instrument abuse.
Troy Breaux, 28, 1404 Dehart St. Possession of drugs-schedule I , II & IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
MAY 25
Tris Madison, 27, no address given. Illegal use of counterfeit trademark, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, battery of a dating partner, two counts-failure to appear, third-domestic abuse with child endangerment.
MAY 26
Joey Jack, 45, O’Neal Chube St., Franklin. Aggravated assault on a juvenile.