IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
FEBRUARY 21
Hasan Jonas Barrow, 23, 129.5 DeLasalle Drive. Battery of a police officer, public bribery, resisiting an officer with force, simple assault, battery on a correction officer, probation violation, amplification of loud noise.
Curtis James Nathan, 49, 522 Lafayette St. Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, parole violation.
Sarah Elaine Labauve, 34, no address given. Possession of legend drugs, contempt of court.
Travis Alex Colbert, 40, 1727 Jennifer St. Failure to appear.
Michelle Louise Galatas, 32, 5206 Norris Road. Possession of drugs-schedule IV.
Cory Michael Richardson, 36, 117 Taylor St. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Gianni Lamar Williams, 34, 121 Chestnut St. Violation of probation.
David Lloyd Lee III, 22, 407 N. Dubois Road. Violation of probation.
FEBRUARY 23
Clarence Smith, 34, 312 Clarence Road. Violation of a protective order.
William James Walker, 34, 726 Mississippi St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Jennifer Mae Francisco, 38, 101 S. Corinne St. Failure to appear, two counts-resisting an officer, simple battery, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Kimber S. Toussiant, 24, 411 Kibbie St., Abbeville. Issuing worthless checks.
Joshua Ashford Layne, 29, 2801 Old Spanish Trail. Felony carrying illegal weapon, armed robbery/use of a firearm, simple battery.
FEBRUARY 24
Hilton Joseph Sonnier, 37, 4000 Pratt. Domestic abuse battery.
Chad D. Harris, 39, no address given. Failure to appear, issuing worthless check.
Kentrell Allen Beasley, 39, 422 Joseph St., Jeanerette. Theft, criminal trespassing.
Zachary Haze Mitchell, 32, 535 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Theft, criminal trespassing.
FEBRUARY 25
Kendrick Sanders, 22, 7409 Lavendar St., Houston, TX. Failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Michael Romero, 35, 5114 Old LA 25. Simple burglary.
Blair Michelle Derouen, 30, 7301 Lee Station Road. Simple burglary.
Chace Michael Robinson, 28, 219 Caillou Grove Road, Youngsville. Possession of drugs-schedule III.
Jessica Marie Metzel, 24, 4907 Pirates Alley. Theft, failure to appear, violation of probation.
David Joseph Landry, 39, 5405 L. Romero Road. Simple burglary.
Brittany Aubry Courville, 27, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, possession of drugs-schedule II.
Isaac Cooper, 36, 527 Pratt Drive, St. Martinville. Principle to possession with intent-schedule II.
Jason William Sanders, 34, 703 S. Louisiana St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Drapper Lavar Anthony, 41, 705 Mary St. Failure to appear.
John Del Argoff, 58, 1039 Lady of the Lake Road, St. Martinville. Hit and run driving, proper control of vehicle.
Denzel Cree Armstong, 27, 610 Elizabeth St. Possession of marijuana.
FEBRUARY 26
Tresean Tyrese Jones Jr., 21, 1007 Mississippi St. Aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, failure to appear.
Wayne Joseph Touchet, 53, 6219 Gaspard Road. Failure to appear.
Desiree Denise Williams, 27, 101 Rue DeGravelle Road.
Malik Jontre Hebert, 21, 1103 Greene St., Abbeville. Failure to appear, resisting arrest by refusing to identify.
Colby Joseph Trahan, 27, 5405 Smith Road. Simple criminal damage to property.
David Nelson Collins Jr., 19, 304 Johnston St., Lafayette. Probation violation.
FEBRUARY 27
Diane Marie Grucza, 59, 1117 Crestview. Failure to appear, principal to simple burglary, possession of stolen things.
Craig James Vallier, 31, 109 Floyd St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Dequan D. Dwyer, 20, 434 Hacker St. Failure to appear.
Jason J. Poirier, 34, 1157 Huval Road, St. Martinville. Probation violation.
Amanda F. Larive, 34, 113 Genevive St., Franklin. Violation of probation.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MARCH 6
Jason Paul Segura, 34, 6706 Hwy. 14, New Iberia. Theft, possession of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile, possession of drugs-schedule II, possession o f a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.
MARCH 7
Armond Connor, 19, 1853 Hwy. 83, Franklin. Obstruction of driver’s view, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Burden, 21, 308 Flattown Road, Franklin. Illegal use of weapons/dangerous weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 8
Tajuan Makeith Gibson Sr., 36, 2155 Hwy. 83, Franklin. General speed law, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quinton T. Charles, 31, 315 Provost Road, Jeanerette. Possession of marijuana, driving on roadway lined for traffic.
MARCH 9
Tariq Jamel Perry, 20, 905 Willow St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Isiah Logwood, 21, 907 Willow St., Franklin. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
MARCH 10
Shane Calvin Theriot, 48, 216 Sanraen St., Charenton. Driving under suspension, improper lane usage.