IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 19
Rallen Odellreous Abraham, 28, 712 Myrtis St. Drugs-schedule II, possession with intent-schedule II, aggravated flight from officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense-possession of marijuana, second or subsequent offenses, disregarding stop/yield signs, failure to appear.
Gabriel Bates, 30, 231 Pollard St. Two counts-failure to appear.
William Barton, 52, 7020 Felix St., Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Eric Matthew Meginley, 38, 3015 Dawkin St., Alexandria. Drugs-schedule II, drugs-schedule III, drugs-schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trey Galen Evans, 27, 4416 Admiral Doyle Drive. Theft of goods over $500.
Miaja Curry, 20, 1317 Jordan St. Distributing schedule I narcotic, principal to contraband in correctional center, criminal conspiracy.
Jude Judah Daniels, 22, 908 Henshaw Drive. Principal to contraband in correctional center, distributing schedule I narcotic, bribery officer, employee, second or subsequent offenses, criminal conspiracy, second or subsequent offenses.
Devonte Jamal Stokes, 27, 408 Copper Road. Principal to contraband in correctional center, felony carrying illegal weapon, bribery officer, employee, resisting arrest by flight, aggravated assault, firearm free zone notice, signs, criminal conspiracy.
Jadarrius Davonta Thibodeaux, 24, 327 Fontelieu Drive. Principal to contraband in correctional center, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice, bribery officer, employee.
Travian Keith Jones, 23, 1106 Moss St. Criminal conspiracy, principal to contraband in correctional center, felony carrying illegal weapon, bribery officer, employee, resisting an officer, resisting by refusing to identify, firearm free zone notice, signs.
Vann Mical Cahanin, 27, 4618 Old LA 25. Domestic abuse battery.
Dean Stanton Sam, 28, 338 Deare St. Contraband in correctional center, driver not licensed, criminal conspiracy, felony carrying illegal weapon, bribery officer, employee.
AUGUST 20
Katina Trahan, 46, 1012 Westend Drive. Third driving while intoxicated, speeding, driver’s license suspended, driving roadway laned for traffic, over one month tag expired, failure to appear.
Brian James Lester, 37, 2201 Hunter Drive. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, cruelty to a juvenile.
Tristan Michael-James Lloyd, 25, 5003 Ben Circle. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, drive on right if possible, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired.
Tara Lyne Fabacher, 39, 494 Hwy. 178, Church Point. Forgery, possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia.
AUGUST 21
Keith Joseph James, 65, 1351 Greens Pkwy., Houston. Failure to appear.
Ward Anthony Delahoussaye, 29, 1579 Duchamp. Home invasion, second degree battery, aggravated obstruction of highway, criminal trespassing.
Brennan Saul Monte, 21, 117 Oak Hill Road. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Sean Patrick Alford, 35, 4600 Mandy Drive. Two counts-LIBRS/Immovable structures.
Curleyreus Daquaints Abraham, 27, 508 Rynella Road. Possession of marijuana, manufacture or distribute, proper signal to turn, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, felony carrying illegal weapon, attempted second degree murder, illegal use of weapon, firearm-free zone notice, signs, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapon, possession of schedule I narcotic, failure to appear.
AUGUST 22
Johnathan A. Maturin, 27, 703 C Broussard Road. Domestic abuse strangulation.
Fermin Rodriguez Espinoza, 26, 7100 Leleux Road. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle, driver not licensed.
Bradley James Lewis, Jr., 21, 2500 Brittany Drive. Aggravated battery, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, four counts-failure to appear.
Tracie Lynn Gary, 35, 1509 St. Joseph St. Identity theft.
Taylor Jude Boudoin, 26, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail. Drugs-schedule II, drugs-schedule I possession, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jahari D. Johnlouis, 21, 625 Field St. Theft of a motor vehicle, third degree robbery.
William Lee Fields, 53, 106 Sycamore St. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 23
Charles Kelegan, Jr., 52, 5418 Hwy. 14. Failure to appear, drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, hold for another agency.
Dwaine Cesario Leger, 58, 5122 A. Landry Road, Duson. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 24
Joseph Simon, 43, 1606 Wallace St. Four counts-failure to appear.
Roxanne Delahoussaye, 48, 1807 Bayou To Bayou Road. Failure to appear.
James Shelvy, 30, 723 Mixon St. Schedule I possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, drive on right if possible.
AUGUST 25
Abilio Waldemar Bravo Lopez, 23, 808 Jefferson Terrace. Driving while intoxicated, driving roadway lane traffic, driver not licensed, open alcohol container in vehicle, registration certificate, license plate switched, motor vehicle inspection sticker expired, no insurance, no seat belt in use law.
Dawn Monique Gary, 35, 501 Darby Lane. Failure to appear.
Vickie Gibson, 58, 4801 Autumn Lane. Failure to appear, driving while intoxicated, simple obstruction of highway, no seat belt in use law, open alcohol container in vehicle, expired driver’s license, driver’s license not on person.
AUGUST 26
Enrick Maze, 37, 306 Sucre Circle, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Devonte Deondre Weber, 27, 419 Calhoun St. Domestic abuse with child endangerment, simple battery.
AUGUST 27
Billy J. Bice, 38, 103 Chad Drive, Houma. Third driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, open alcohol container in vehicle.
AUGUST 27
Billy J. Bice, 38, 103 Chad Drive, Houma. Third driving while intoxicated, resisting an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, open alcohol container in vehicle.
AUGUST 29
Joni Lynn Horton, 35, 1008 Oak Ridge Road, St. Martinville. Aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer/simple assault.
Rusty Paul Mayeaux, 38, 1407 Hwy. 90. Aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse aggravated assault, false imprisonment/armed weapon, domestic abuse with child endangerment, violation of protective order.
Jackie Leroy Francis, 32, 1633 Bradley Lane. Domestic abuse strangulation, domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Winnie Johnson Dupree, 63, 2704 Hulin Road. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Dyandrick Dakota Wilson, 26, 504 Ambassador Lemelle. Two counts-failure to appear, possession with intent-schedule II, monetary instrument abuse, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, proceeds derived from drug transaction, second or subsequent offenses, felony carrying illegal weapon, resisting an officer, possession of legend drugs.
Alvey Joseph Henry, IV, 26, 609 N. Oday Road, St. Martinville. Possession of marijuana-manufacture/distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds derived from drug transaction, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substance, felony carrying illegal weapon, probation violation.
AUGUST 30
Richard Lynn Walker, 32, 218 Stoneridge Drive, Duson. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
AUGUST 31
Nathan John Schaubert, 39, 306 S. Dooley. Aggravated battery.
Chelsie Nicole Broussard, 27, 403 Burcan St., St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning/required signal, sign to stop or reduce, use of wireless device prohibited.
Jamal Robertson, 34, 1048 Dwyer Drive, New Orleans. Revocation, possession of schedule I narcotic, drugs-schedule II.
Andrew Johnigan, 45, 1253 S. Johnson St., New Orleans. Revocation, distribution of schedule II narcotic.
Derrick A. White, 39, 7076 Prairie Road, Winnsboro. Two counts-possession with intent schedule I, two counts-revocation.
Jerry Ledell Wilbourn, 34, 2222 St. Anne St. Revocation, domestic abuse battery, extortion, principal to unauthorized entry, home invasion.
Larry Bernard Lewis, 51, 1 Louis Ave., Jefferson. Two counts-possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, Three counts-possession with intent schedule II.
James Michael Patterson, 60, 2544 Desoto Drive, Baton Rouge. Theft of goods over $500.
Jordan Jacoby Simien, 27, 219 Demourelle St., Ville Platte. First degree robbery, second degree battery, LIBRS/immovable structures, two counts-theft of goods over $500, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jason Wesley Price, 49, 1904 Ashton, Shreveport. Aggravated criminal damage to property.
Zachary Sterling Marcelin, 34, 2112 Clara St. Manslaughter.
Derrick Anthony Journet, 30, 436 Marie St., Sunset. Possession of stolen property over 500, possession 28 to 199 grams cocaine, alprazolam possession, aggravated assault with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Kendrick Anthony Hollerman, 24, 1927 Elizardi Blvd., New Orleans. Attempted-schedule I distribution with intent to distribute of controlled dangerous substance, contraband in correctional center, distribute schedule I narcotic, ecstasy distribution, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Derek Craig Clark, 32, 4921 SW 87th Ave., Davie. Four counts-LIBRS/immovable structures, theft of goods over $500, revocation, forgery.
D’Mario Markez Rabb, 31, 116 Hall St., Minden. Revocation, distribution schedule I narcotic.
Edmond Josef Johnson, 23, 3307 Metropoilitan St., New Orleans. Felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated flight from officer.
Zane M. Segura, 29, 921 Oak St. Two counts-failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 1
Fellowman Clay, 41, Hogan Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery with medical attention, criminal damage to property.
Jerry Hall, 59, Hogan Lane, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery with medical attention.
SEPTEMBER 3
Seth Dantin, 34, Franklin. Sexual battery, molestation of a juvenile.
Latasha Dauntain, 38, Ira Street, Jeanerette. Disturbing the peace by obscene language, simple assault.
SEPTEMBER 7
Jarmontry Roberson, 26, Robertson Street, Franklin. Battery of a dating partner, disturbing the peace by obscene language, resisting an officer.
SEPTEMBER 8
Burney Richardson, Jr., 38, Caffery Street, Franklin. Possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) - first offense, battery of a dating partner.