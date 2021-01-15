IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
DECEMBER 15
Deshawndo Williams, 27, 1705 O’Brien St., Lake Charles. Hold for another agency.
Brandon Javon Armstead, 32, 4916 Willie Johnny Road. Hold for another agency.
Simieon Deionvanic Theodile Sr., 24, 1433 Copp St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency, felony carrying an illegal weapon, principal to armed robbery.
Christopher Wayne King, 21, 905 Lombard St. Hold for another agency, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying weapons, possession of marijuana over 200 grams, resisting an officer.
DECEMBER 17
David Allen Segura Jr., 48, 410-1/2 E. Dale St. Librs/immovable structures, illegal carrying weapons, schedule II drugs, failure to appear.
Glenda Brown, 56, 6300 Jefferson Island Road. Failure to appear, issuing worthless checks.
Burl Wayne Johnson, 50, 614 Herring Lane, Woodville, Mississippi. Domestic abuse - strangulation.
Andrew Scott Parchman, 23, 1000 Rue De Onetta. Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule II.
Chase Anthony Zeringue, 29, 1118 Crestview Drive. Failure to appear.
Brandi Lynn Koop, 41, 1012 Alexander St., St. Martinville. Driving while intoxicated - third offense, proper control of vehicle, open alcohol container in view.
Devonta L. Malbrough, 20, 218 Conrad St., Lafayette. Felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, schedule II drugs, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
DECEMBER 18
Kendall Nathan George Sr., 32, 1443 Washington St., Jeanerette. Carnal knowledge of a juvenile, two counts pornography with a juvenile, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, failure to appear.
Allen Monroe Jackson, 31, 807 Pine Lake Drive, Pineville. Hold for another agency.
Alex James Leblanc, 32, 609 French St. Failure to appear, support provisions.
Zavian Paul Boutte, 19, 2808 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Paul Derrick Hogan, 35, 719 Monnot St., Jeanerette. Possession with intent - schedule II.
Albert Cletus Malhiet, 62, 1047 Walton St. Three violations of a protective order, domestic abuse battery.
Cleveland Ayro, 34, 5815 Cromwell Drive. Second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony carrying illegal weapons, resisting an officer, attempted armed robbery.