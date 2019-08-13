IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 1
Troy Anthony Sims, 47, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Laura Annette Broussard, 37, 112 Marie St. Possession with intent-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper turn signal, two counts-violation of a protective order.
Joshua Elijah Bennett, 24, 220 Henry St. Hold for another agency, violation of a protective order.
Michael Lee Shockley Jr., 27, 1120 St. Jude Ave. Possession of drugs-schedule II, hold for another agency.
Tiffany Maria Arceneaux, 36, 918 Center St. Violation of probation.
Kevin J. Boutin, 45, 241 Beau Basin Road, Carencro. Failure to appear.
Allen Joseph Hebert Jr., 28, 114 N. Dubois Road. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Jason Navid Lawrence, 34, 414 Corinne St. Failure to appear, resisting an officer.
Darren Jamal Caffery, 25, 306 Ambassador Lemel St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule IV, failure to register as a sex offender.
Jacqueline Ann Duhon, 55, 4406 Old LA 25. Failure to appear, theft over $500, criminal trespassing.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 6
DeJhon Parker, 22, Gumpoint Lane, Franklin. Resisting an officer by failing to identify.
AUGUST 8
Juanita Hines, 55, Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
AUGUST 9
Bobby Jackson, 31, Welch Lane, Franklin. Simple battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
AUGUST 10
David Rideaux Jr., 37, Oneal Chube Street, Franklin. Failure to appear, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
AUGUST 11
Stanford Lee, 43, Gates Drive, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.
Tanya Howard, 49, Gates Drive, Franklin. Possession of legend drug without a prescription.
John Jones, 29, Bray Lane, Franklin. Resisting an officer by failure to identify.