IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 25
Scotty James Maturin, 38, 414 Gallet, Youngsville. Failure to appear.
Paige Marie Boudreaux, 41, 611 San Jacinto St. Failure to appear, theft.
Hunter Lowe, 25, 2618 Old Jeanerette Road. Simple and aggravated escape, aggravated second degree battery, soliciting for prostitutes.
John Patin, 55, 613 Reed St., Ville Platte. Hold for U. S. Marshall.
Paul Derrick Hogan, 35, 719 Monnot St., Jeanerette. Principal - possession with intent to distribute schedule II.
Zachery Leblanc, 20, 216 Field St. Second degree battery.
Chandler Lionel Williams, 19, 398 Victory Drive. Two counts failure to appear.
Carissa Danielle Viltz, 27, 309 Woodcrest Circle. Two counts failure to appear.
Tarie Jones, 31, Shot St. Distribution with intent to distribute of a controlled dangerous substance - schedule I, turning /required signal, possession of drug paraphernalia, second or subsequent offenses, failure to appear.