IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
AUGUST 28
Hilton Jerome Jack Jr., 22, 418 Dale St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Charles Leelan Prince, 52, 6304 Carl Meche Road. Probation violation.
Robert Charles Pelous, 57, 2114 B St. Failure to appear.
Taylor Elaine Provost, 23, 303 Caroline St. Contempt of court.
Shane Anthony Ruehle, 22, 164 Simmie Woods Drive, Eros. Simple burglary, harassing phone calls.
Aaron Jason Braquet, 43, 812 Vicnaire St. Parole violation.
AUGUST 29
Verkarllo Stallone Charles, 40, 528 Park Ave. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Paul Demouchet, 23, 98 Woodcrest Court. Simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer.
Brittany Nicole Soprano, 23, 106 Migues Road. Simple battery, cruelty to a juvenile.
Keisha Nicole Boudreaux, 28, 5015 Alta B Drive. Possession of drugs-schedule II & IV.
Tayjah Tay’von Alfred, 19, 4405 Old Jeanerette Road. Home invasion, third degree-robbery.
John Allen Polk, 59, 110 Conway. Domestic abuse battery.
AUGUST 30
Jimmy Lynn Patterson II, 33, 101 Chester, Lafayette. Violation of probation.
Terrance Joseph Delahoussaye, 41, 2518 Freyou Road. Domestic abuse by strangulation.
Michael Jean Charlie, 40, 328 Daigre St. Possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, possession of drugs-schedule II & IV, obstructing public passages.
Troy Anthony Landry, 32, 900 Lombard St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
AUGUST 31
Mark A. Dominique, 56, 639 Lombard. Second degree-attempted murder, illegal use of weapon, obstruction of justice.
Shanique N. Caliste, 23, 142 Cotton St. Possession of drugs-schedule III & IV, possession of marijuana, proper control of a vehicle, driver not licensed.
Robert James Delcambre, 38, 206 Winding Way, Youngsville. Theft, criminal trespassing, two counts-failure to appear.
Steven G. Seneca, 60, 1418 O’Donnell Road. Domestic abuse battery.
Demarcus P. Rice, 24, 1110 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Hold for another agency, failure to appear, theft of goods over $500, resisting arrest by flight.
Lashon A. Thibodeaux, 47, 210 Woodland Circle. Driving while intoxicated.
Raymundo Juarez, 43, 1714 New Horizons Drive. Driving while intoxicated.
SEPTEMBER 1
Tevin Devante Doucette, 24, 1021 Shelton Ave. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, yield to emergency vehicle, open alcohol container in vehicle.
Eldridge Troy Bobb, 55, 207 Chestnut St. Failure to appear.
Desmond Terrell Eugene Sr., 36, 1019 Pellerin St., Jeanerette. Violation of a protective order.
SEPTEMBER 2
Jeremy James Savoie, 49, 100 W. Santilla St. Driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, proper control of a vehicle.
Travoris Travon Rhoades, 24, 916 Bank St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & IV, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, stop/stand/park where prohibited.
Christopher Leblanc, 24, 206 L. Dubois. Three counts-illegal carrying of a firearm used in the commission of a crime, no seat belt in use.
Cody Shane Leblanc, 26, 3019 Coteau Road. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 3
Kendall Timothy Thibeaux, 33, 2910 Romero Road, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Robert John Hebert, 35, 141 Hebert Lane, Jeanerette. Second-driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled dangerous substances-schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment on vehicle.
Lexy Jones, 23, no address given. Obscenity.
Christine Renee August, 24, 808 Jefferson Terrace. Theft.
Abdul Mahammad Tate, 24, 616 Cypermort St., Jeanerette. Second degree-attempted murder.
Russell Edward Louviere, 40, 1605 Twenty Arpent Road. Aggravated arson, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, hold for another agency.
Barlon James Antoine, 43, 702 Greene St., Abbeville. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Gregory Paul Wesley, 47, 1215 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Ricky James Buteau Jr., 34, 212 Moresi Alley, Jeanerette. Second degree-attempted murder, possession of drugs-schedule II, flight from an officer, failure to appear.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
AUGUST 29
Brian Charles, 26, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substances in drug-free zone.
SEPTEMBER 1
Tammie Boudreaux, 43, Bigler St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Morgan Clements, 23, Bigler St., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by fighting.
Allen Jones, 43, MLK Blvd., Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
SEPTEMBER 2
Travis Boatman, 39, Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II/methamphetamine.
SEPTEMBER 3
Clifton Rineholt, 26, Kemper Road, Franklin. Second-operating while intoxicated.
SEPTEMBER 4
Marcus Ledet, 45, Willow Street, Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
SEPTEMBER 6
Tina Vallet, 50, Willow Street, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, suspended driver’s license, no insurance.
SEPTEMBER 7
JoaQuima Brown, 25, Weber Street, Franklin. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 8
Caresse Nico, First Street, Jeanerette. Unauthorized use of a movable, failure to appear.