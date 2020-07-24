IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JUNE 19
Sadie Lynn Hoffpauir, 32, 1909 Leo Breaux Road, Vinton. Unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling, attempted theft, disturbing the peace by intoxication, battery of a police officer, resisting arrest by refusing to identify, obstructing public passages.
Glenn Luke Lopez, 61, 4809 Avery Island Road. Failure to appear.
William Allen King, 46, 115 Carter St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Maria Arceneaux, 37, 503 Alice Drive, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Braid’ee Shea O’Brien, 38, 4906 Creighton Drive. Failure to appear, operating a vehicle under suspension.
Amber Nicole Leblanc, 24, 1814 Castillo Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, simple burglary, theft under $300.
Dayton Gary, 22, 305 W. Tampico St. Three counts-failure to appear, hit and run driving.
Shane Evans Ellzey, 39, 4405 Old Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Chase Michael Romero, 30, 2006 Badger Trail. Failure to appear, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse.
Tate Anthony Ramsey, 24, 2317 Southern. Simple burglary, possession of marijuana.
Justin Michael Worick, 23, 2501 Claude Leblanc. Failure to appear.
Jason Jakel Gilbert, 28, no address given. Hold for another agency.
Derrick James Chevalier, 32, 820 Ninth St., St. Martinville. Probation violation.
JUNE 20
Kyle Richard Duhe, 27, 512 Landview Drive. Driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Kody John Talley, 29, 903 Lynn Circle. Second-driving while intoxicated, hit and run driving, proper control of vehicle.
Wilton Shane Gaspard, 47, 3219 Coteau Holmes Road, St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Joshua Ashton Breaux, 28, 7809 Jackie St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, driver’s license suspended, display of plate.
Mickey James Suire, 45, 2049 Catahoula Hwy., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Arnold Ray Francis, 58, 412 Henkle St., Jeanerette. Domestic abuse by strangulation.
JUNE 21
Garron Prince, 35, 609 Nolan Duchane Drive, Jeanerette. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of a vehicle.
Rachelle Marie Dominique, 38, 7811 Hwy 14. Failure to appear.
William James Walker, 34, 906 Yvonne St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Devran Dale Berard, 24, 512 Daspit Road. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Tiffanye Brooks, 33, 501 Darby Lane. Cruelty to a juvenile.
Lucius Fontenette, 45, 1510 Old Jeanerette. Violation of probation.
Quincy E. Boutte, 24, 207 N. Miles St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
JUNE 22
Joshua Ross Labbe, 35, 404 Migues Road. Two counts-failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Rickey Joseph Lindon, 42, 207 Happiness St., Lafayette. Two counts-possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of legend drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, proper control of vehicle, driver’s license suspended.
JUNE 23
Tyrodrick Brown, 39, 2313 Yorktown Drive, LaPlace. Aggravated battery.
Todd W. Romero, 45, 8603 Chastant Road. Two counts-failure to appear, contraband in correctional center.
Misti S. Romero, 38, 101 Roxanne Drive, Youngsville. Simple burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, first degree-robbery, extortion, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle.
JUNE 24
Broderick Devon Brown, 35, 1714 New Horizon St. Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, resisting an officer.
Mithcell J. Leto, 58, 1615 Bradley Lane. Two counts-theft over $500, simple criminal damage to property, entry/remaining after forbidden, criminal trespassing.
Jaloni Steven-Lavelle Patterson, 29, 216 Azalia, Lafayette. Failure to appear, speeding, driver’s license suspended.
JUNE 25
Brandon Keith Mallery, 39, 115 Center St. Two counts-failure to appear.
Chris James Sonnier, 53, 203 Center St. Three counts-failure to appear.
Katie Michelle Thompson, 31, 1911 Sugarmill Road. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of clonazepam.
JUNE 26
Carlania Jameco Jaboa Leday, 30, 2709 A George Sigue Road. Home invasion, simple criminal damage to property, violation of a protective order, probation violation.
Ryan James Bonin, 35, 1390 Bayou Portage Road, St. Martinville. Violation of probation.
Beau Michael Broussard, 34, 1831 E. Main St. Failure to appear, resisting an officer.
Albert Johnson Jr., 37, 214 Lilly St., Lafayette. Failure to pay child support.
Marvin Delane Harding, 51, 805 Bush Alley. Failure to appear, flight using motor vehicle, renewal registration.
Adrianna Lynn Daigle, 39, 2133 Becnel St., Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
JUNE 24
JUNE 26
Beau Broussard, 34, 1831 E. Main St. Resisting an officer, failure to appear.
Marvin Harding, 51, 300 Old Road. Expired license plate, suspended driver’s license, aggravated flight from an officer.
JUNE 27
Amiri Benoit, 20, 728 Field St. Monies derived from drug transactions, possession with intent-schedule I, resisting an officer, possession of stolen firearm, possession of drugs-schedule I.
Jennifer Romero, 39, 102 Michelle Lane. Driving while intoxicated, careless operation, no proof of insurance, open alcohol container.
JUNE 28
Marcus Robertson, 37, 413 Christina St. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, probation violation.
JUNE 30
Daeshia Meeks, 28, 1302 Adrian St. Unauthorized entry, simple battery.
JULY 2
Jennifer Bourque, 41, 302 Texaco St. Theft, resisting an officer, simple escape.
Chad Viator, 47, 302 Texaco St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Norbert Etienne, 27, 518 LaSalle. Domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
JULY 3
Brendon Mouton, 23, 106 Jade St., Lafayette. Two counts-first degree-murder, illegal use of weapon, illegal carrying of weapon, aggravated damage.
JULY 4
Roland Bernard, 18, 908 Henshaw. Simple burglary.
JULY 5
Helen Gary, 56, 3104 Curtis Lane. Theft, remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer.
David Cormier Jr., 39, 1106 S. Hopkins St. Theft, possession of marijuana, two counts-failure to appear.
Kelli Long, 39, 6411 Willard Ave., Shreveport. Simple burglary, simple battery, flight from an officer, driving under suspension.
JULY 6
Leroy Etienne, 52, 632 Field St. Theft.
Derrick Johnson, 25, 730 W. Pershing St. Illegal use of weapons and dangerous instruments.
JULY 7
Gary Clemmer, 49, 61 North Ave., Jackson, IN. Theft, trespassing.
Austin B. Emerson, 24, 1505 Center St. Theft, trespassing, forgery.
Kjasmin St. Julian, 28, 707 Buckeye. Violation of protective order, resisting an officer.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JULY 4
Dwayne Willem Hallman, Jr., 44, 214 Overbrook Dr., Broussard. Driving while intoxicated.
Jalesa Shaw, 31, 124 MLK, Baldwin. Possession of marijuana.
Antonio Lamonte Blackburn, 47, 109 Caribbean Drive, Jeanerette. Domestic abuse battery.
JULY 9
Tommy Lee Hamilton Jr., 29, 1014 Barrow St., Franklin. Failure to obtain sex offender id card, failure to pay sex offender annual registration fee, failure to register as a sex offender or child predator, failure to notify law enforcement of address change.
JULY 11
Cheryl Lynn Lumpkin, 38, 1311 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette. Prohibited acts-all schedules.
JULY 13
Eugene J. Price, 45, 102 Sherry St., Baldwin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule II/oxycodone, possession of drugs-schedule IV/xanax.
Ashley D. Frederick 30, 102 Sherry St., Baldwin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana, possession of drugs-schedule II/oxycodone, possession of drugs-schedule IV/xanax.
JULY 14
Willie Johnlouis, 32, 401 Ira St., Jeanerette. Improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Donavon Sentrell Washington, 23, 510 Labau St., Baldwin. Aggravated flight from an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest or officer, no driver’s license.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JULY 7
Kirstan Alexander, 42, Charles Lane, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
Bessie Mack, 69, Canal Street, Jeanerette. Failure to appear.
JULY 8
Traci Burke, 33, Lee Charles Street, Franklin. Violation of a protective order.
JULY 9
Mataka Harris, 31, Ninth Street, Franklin. Theft.
JULY 10
Dashaun Wallace, 22, Sixth Street, Franklin. Possession with intent-schedule I/marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17, stop sign violation.
JULY 11
Trevions Rouchon, 23, Chatsworth Road, Franklin. Failure to appear.