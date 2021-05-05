ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
APRIL 1
Shane Carter, 25, Baldwin. Five counts aggravated assault, failure to appear.
APRIL 2
Travis Chantell Mack, 42, Franklin. Driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of drug paraphernalia.
APRIL 3
Earl John Jones, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, misuse of toxic vapors, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, failure to appear.
APRIL 4
Shakari Molett, 28, Franklin. No license plate light, resisting on officer by flight, open container, possession of schedule I drugs, no driver’s license.
Roger Ray Campbell Jr., 30, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container, possession of cocaine.
Connor William Hartdegen, 20, New Iberia. Simple burglary, burglary from a car.
FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
APRIL 1
Ronald Jones Jr., 41, Yellow Bend Road, Franklin. Resisting an officer by failure to identify, forgery, resisting an officer by flight, switched license plate, no motor vehicle inspection sticker, suspended driver’s license.
APRIL 4
Charles Randle, 28, A St., Franklin. Resisting an officer.
APRIL 6
Morris Madison Jr., 53, Clark St., Franklin. Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
APRIL 7
Deazhone Baker, 26, Ninth St., Franklin. Simple criminal damage to property, cyber stalking, improper telecommunications.
APRIL 9
Russell Lee Pfotenhauer, 39, Franklin. Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs, failure to appear.
Geraldine M. Sifuentes, 55, Franklin. Possession of marijuana.
Mary Helen Sharp, 30, Franklin. Driving while intoxicated - second offense, resisting an officer or arrest.