IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 2
Carol Lynn Joseph, 40, 625 Twelfth St., Franklin. Theft.
Ronald James Trahan, 50, 6205 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Two counts probation violation.
Elisha K. Shelly, 35, 8605 General Middleton. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
NOVEMBER 3
Joel Polite, 28, 633 Rosalie St. Home invasion.
NOVEMBER 4
Ronald Walter Allen Jr., 41, so address given, Fort Polk. Hold for another agency.
Rondrekus Trendez Soileau, 28, 1075 Clifton Ave., Ville Platte. Hold for another agency.
Tory Montegomery, 24, 702 B. Lindon Lewis Road, Youngsville. Hold for another agency.
Lakeisha Renee Noel, 40, 203 Lee St. Two counts failure to appear.
Jerome Anthony Reed, 32, 3513 Avery Island Road. Failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 5
Nicholas Jacolby Willis, 30, 4612 Coteau Road. Simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
Alana C. Antoine, 34, 2130 Eleventh St., Slidell. Domestic abuse - aggravated assault, cruelty to a juvenile.
Amber Kathleen Myers, 30, 505 Wiltz St. Failure to appear.
Troy Anthony Primeaux, 55, 2813 E. Old Spanish Trail Road. Failure to appear, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Derrick Wilton Hebert, 42, 804 Jackson Ave., Kaplan. Failure to appear, schedule IV drugs.
Lindsey Alise Derouen, 33, 8918 Daspit Road. Failure to appear.
Brennon Richard Lopez, 25, 2501 Segura Road. Two counts librs/immovable structures.
NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
SEPTEMBER 1
Paul Welcome, 27, 626 Louise St. Terrorizing.
Elijah Wilson, 23, 505 Graceland Ave., Abbeville. Careless operation, aggravated flight, resisting, open container, driving under suspension.
SEPTEMBER 2
Brinen Stiles, 19, 111 E. Tampico St. Improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute - schedule I, criminal conspiracy.
Samuel Bageant, 21, 119-B Wana Alley. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I, possession of firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, criminal conspiracy, monies derived from drug proceeds.
Kenneth Gary, 18, 119-B Wana Alley. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, criminal conspiracy, monies derived from drug proceeds.
Brandi Broussard, 36, 501 Darby Lane, Apt. 240. Warrant.
William King, 46, 1321 Weeks St. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, no driver’s license, hold for another agency.