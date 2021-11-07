IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 16
Lester Collins, 35, 607 Alphonse St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency; parole violation.
Calvin Conley, 55, 427 Minvielle Blvd., Jeanerette. Operating while intoxicated - third offense; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; open container; proper equipment required on vehicles; marijuana; simple possession - marijuana; turning movement and required signals.
OCTOBER 17
Angelia Osment, 25, 300 East Oak St., Eunice. Hold for another agency.
Collin Trahan, 25, 300 EAst Oak St., Eunice. Hold for another agency.
Allen Perro Jr., 64, 531 Armentor St. Simple burglary; resisting an officer.
OCTOBER 18
Brye Segura, 28, 900 W. Fran St., Delcambre. Manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; turning movement and required signals; improper lane usage; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; parole violation.
Matthew Jason McLean, 42, 10013 Brousell Drive, Abbeville. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; violation of registration - cancelled plate; alternate road lighting equipment; prohibited acts - schedule III - penalties.
Preston Davis, 31, 101 Rue Royale, Lafayette. Simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dwayne Lynn Jackson Sr., 41, 606 Jennifer Ann St., #20, Jeanerette. Theft - valued at $5,000 less than $25,000.
David Dwayne Williams, 810 McArthur Drive, Jeanerette. Failure to appear; three counts theft valued $0 to $500.
Purvis Gerard Jackson, 45, 449 Sorrell Road, Jeanerette. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Dewayne Anthony August, 25, 1903 Church St., Jeanerette. Entry or remaining in places after forbidden.
Suzanne Hartdegen, 50, 4806 Anchor Drive. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 19
Chase Landry, 34, 5803 Coteau Road. Illegal possession of stolen things; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule II narcotics; second or subsequent offenses; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of firearm/concealed by convicted felon; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; failure to appear.
Micah Jeremiah Antoine, 30, 1253 Pelican St. Possession - schedule II narcotics; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug; attempted armed robbery with use of a firearm; theft of items valued from $0 to $500; theft of a motor vehicle; theft of items from $500 to $999.
Chad Michael Derouen, 33, 1402 L. Dubois Road. Obstruction of public passages; open container; operating while intoxicated - first offense.
Evan Kyle Bonin, 18, 378 Sucre Circle, Abbeville. Generic warrant.
Michael Thibodeaux, 65, 8 Steamboat Bend. Malfeasance in office.
Jalan Chase Wilson, 18, 62 Country Air Drive, Rayne. Aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated obstruction of a highway or commerce.
Brennan Saul Monte, 22, 117 Oak Hill Road. Failure to appear.
Dustin Paul Wrenn, 31, 1524 Bailey St., Monroe. Contempt of court; probation violation.
William Charles Jones, 59, 401 Dorsey Road. Possession - schedule II narcotics; driver must be licensed; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; violations of controlled dangerous substances.
Markell Davis, 23, 415 Center St., #223. Failure to appear.
Dana Ann Gardner, 57, 401 Daigre St. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 20
Blake Michael Boutte, 26, 5014 Brian Blvd. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated; simple obstruction of highway of commerce; simple possession - schedule I controlled dangerous substances; open container.
Taylor Alexa Darden, 27, 133 Jena St., Charenton. Generic warrant; failure to appear.
Dalton Joseph Gary III, 22, 584 Chemin Metairie Lane, Youngsville. Failure to appear, attempted second degree murder.
Colby Mann, 27, 619 Colleen St. Domestic abuse battery.
OCTOBER 21
Patricia Marie Herbert, 50, 820 Hopkins St. Cruelty to animals; aggravated second degree battery; failure to appear.
Clifford Gash, 71, 820 S. Hopkins St. Cruelty to animals; two counts failure to appear.
Jeremiah Moore, 35, 2266 Soda Lake Circle, Shreveport. Illegal possession of stolen things; aggravated flight from an officer; aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; parole violation.
Christopher Cheramie, 65, 1023 Cecilia Bridge, Breaux Bridge. Criminal conspiracy; principals; theft of goods; illegal possession of stolen things.
Brandon James Poirier, 32, 817 Beverly St. Failure to appear.
Jeffery Wayne Boney, 50, 5114 Old La 25. Violation of protective order.
OCTOBER 22
Hermandrick Harrison, 20, 737 Mixon St. Failure to appear; simple robbery.
William James Walker, 35, no address given. Criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Tylan Eugene, 18, 1522 McLemore St. Aggravated criminal damage to property; two principals; illegal use of a weapon.
Jalan Chase Wilson, 18, 62 Country Air Drive, Rayne. Aggravated criminal damage to property; two principals; illegal use of a weapon.
Todd Wiltz Guilbeaux, 52, 1625 Bradley St. Failure to appear.
Dominique Renee White, 27, 708 West End Drive. Resisting an officer; remaining after being forbidden/trespassing; disturbing the peace.
Johnathon Paul Guidry, 36, 3740 Kirkman St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Michelle Louise Galatas, 34, no address given. Failure to appear.
Aurtray Dugas, 23, 213 Tenth St., Lafayette. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 23
Blaine Mitchell, 25, 605 Paula Drive, Delcambre. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; improper lane usage; speeding; failure to appear.
Katelyn Bourque, 25, no address given. Failure to appear; flight from an officer; hit and run; violation of registration - cancelled plate; insurance - proof within vehicle; simple escape; theft of items valued $0 to $500; rent/leased vehicle - failure to return.
Johnathan Adam Maturin, 29, 4500 Lynn St. Second degree battery; violation of protective order.
Robert Johnson, 35, 1107 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Generic warrant.