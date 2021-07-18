IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
MAY 1
Rijhanelle Yve Wells, 46, 820 Bank St. Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, self mutilation, attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery, cruelty to the infirm.
Brandon Joseph Green, 26, 410 W. Dale St. Obstruction of justice, resisting police officer with force, battery of a police officer, possession of marijuana – first offense.
Joseph Roberts Jr., 56, 612 Corrine St. Attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery, cruelty to the infirm.
Tony Luke Foussell, 22, 120 E. Curtis Drive. Domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order.
MAY 2
Ashley Nicole Viator, 35, 1104 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville. Domestic abuse battery.
Anthony Quint Hills, 33, 813 Morris Charles, Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Almicar Tun, 27, 3111 Enterprise, Jeanerette. Aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery.
Stacy Renee Trahan, 42, 1903 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jamickeal Linzer, 19, 652 Bufford Drive, Lawrenceville Georgia. Obstruction of justice, firearm in free zone/notice/signs, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, possession of marijuana – first offense.
Angel Simon, 22, 400 Linden Lewis Road, Youngsville. Possession with intent – schedule I, possession schedule I – marijuana, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17.
MAY 3
Jonathan Jonvon Edwards, 33, 427 Minvielle Blvd., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Jarett Andrew Delcambre, 27, 1615 Bradley Lane. Two counts failure to appear, librs/immovable structures.
Jed Rayner Rodrigue, 60, 5106 Bens Circle. Domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
MAY 5
Travis Joseph Arcemont, 20, 2719 Hwy. 90 West. Cruelty to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Jaleshia Renee Butler, 30, 806 Paul St. Forgery, monetary instrument abuse, theft of goods over $500, failure to appear.
Jamiyon Jashaud Bolden, 20, 439 S. Railroad Ave., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Eugene Joseph Alleman Jr., 39, 224 Duperier Ave. Domestic abuse – child endangerment, cruelty to a juvenile, possession of schedule I – marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of juvenile under 17, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davante Lashar Linzer, 20, 720 W. Washington St. Dating partner abuse, simple criminal damage under $500.
Clegus Paul Poledore Jr., 21, 1503 Adam St. Possession with intent – schedule I, possession with intent – schedule II, pedestrians on highway, resisting an officer.
MAY 7
Allen Perro Jr., 64, 531 Armentor St. Librs/immovable structures.
Dylan Michael Reeves, 26, 434 Orange St. Failure to appear, dating partner abuse.
Rico Trovan Williams, 32, 1421 Martin Luther King Drive, Jeanerette. Parole violation.
Donna F. Primeaux, 46, 1414 Iberia St. Possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
John Fitzgerald Roman, 56, 321 Fontelieu Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
MAY 8
Akeem J. Williams, 24, 426 Bank Ave. Schedule II drugs, illegal or unregistered weapon, domestic abuse – aggravated assault, possession of schedule I drugs, two counts violation of protective order, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, violation of controlled dangerous substances law, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, failure to appear.
Chris James Marceaux, 30, 803 Thomas St., Abbeville. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
MAY 9
Michael McFarland, 66, 1518 Parkwood Drive. Driving while intoxicated, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct.
Christopher Granger, 50, 9008 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Domestic abuse – child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to the infirm.
MAY 10
Alicia Chantel Jones, 40, 1008 Overton St., Opelousas. Failure to appear, possession of controlled dangerous substances – schedule I, second or subsequent offenses, obstruction of justice.
May 11
Lance Scott Seneca, 42, 1418 O’Donnel Road. Three counts failure to appear.
Todd Wiltz Guilbeaux Sr, 51, 1625 Bradley St. Failure to appear and simple assault.
Bren Justin Duplantis, 39, 1036 Mimosa Ave, St. Martinville. Schedule IV drug.
Jamal Anthony Ledet Jr, 25, 1114 Belle Terre Dr. First degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Rodney Paul Viator, 56, 118 Hacker St. Domestic abuse - strangulation and domestic abuse - battery.
May 17
Brandon Lee Jones, 37, 614 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Avery Charles Hines, 34, 1605 Jordan St. Forgery and bank fraud.
Joseph Hilton Sonnier, 39 Bayou Clear, Woodworth. Two counts failure to appear.
Brandon Clay Broussard Sr, 50, 113 Suard Rd. Aggravated battery, obstruction of justice, criminal trespass, attempted second degree murder, owner vehicle registration, driver not licensed and no insurance.
Robert Henry Ruehle, 41, 5402 Norris Rd. Failure to appear.
May 18
Donald Joseph Francis, 25, 808 Edna St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment, damage to property.
Avery Jon Vincent, 38, 119 Plantation Dr. Vehicular negligence, open alcohol container in vehicle and reckless operation.
Alexander Johnson, 35, 741 Mixon St. Contempt of court.
Tyrell Curley, 30, 2509 Brenda Dr. Contempt of court.
Jesse Lee Baker III, 24, 418 Weeks St. Probation violation.
Stephen M Charpentier, 42, 2410 Kramer Dr. Domestic abuse - strangulation.
Travis Wayne Antoine, 35, 1019 Spencer Loop. Aggravated flight from officer, possession with intent of schedule I drug, simple obstruction of highway, reckless operation vehicle and resisting an officer.
Corey Joseph Guidry, 39, 1011 French St. Possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled dangerous substance, felony carrying illegal weapon, schedule II drug, schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 19
Leroy James Charles, 31, 1018 French St. Two counts of harassing phone calls and two counts of video voyeurism.
Daylon Deondrick, 20, Beaver Springs, Houston, Texas. Hold for another agency.
Jose Garcia Armenta, 35, 1003 Deviller, Henderson. Hold for another agency.
Corey J, Courville, 24, 1033 Patin Berard Rd, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Nathan Devan Simon, 36, 611 Dauterive St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Howard Louis Gautreaux, 24, 1027 Albert Calais, Rd., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Gerald George Mouton, 40, 216 Blanchard Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Brock Williams, 28, 2019 Benoit St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Bobby Joe Bergeron, 33, 1017 Bruce St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Jamie Ross Skipper, 37, 8601 Hwy 14 Lot #7. Hold for another agency.
Michael Terrell Demouchet, 29, 526 Silver Street. Domestic abuse of a child - endangerment.
Kevin O’Quinn, 34, 1607 Walnut St. Domestic abuse of a child - endangerment.
Kamaria Lakon Brown, 38 727 Myrtis St. Six counts failure to appear.
Wilbert Patrick Smith, 47, No Home. Hold for another agency.
Caprice Brown, 33, 422 Catahoula St., St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Julio Franco Quinilla, 44, 01082 Huval St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Alvin Jermoe Lewis, 33, 1031 Batiste St. Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Trey Mikel Marceaux, 30, 1036 Dautreuil Lane, St. Martinville. Theft, failure to appear and hold for another agency.
Isaiah Alexcee, 20, 100 Cypress Garden Rd, St. Martin. Two counts first degree robbery, first degree attempted murder and hold for another agency.
Mark Ellis Williams, 41, 311 Hobson St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Davontae Gardner, 21, 617 Washington St., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Tyler E. Escoyne, 25, 01016 Eva St., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Peter Davontray Castille, 1286 Zin Zin Rd., Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.
Cutler Theriot, 27 1020 Oak Rd., St. Martinville. Hold for another agency.
Kendrick Lee Zeno, 46, 2190 Doyle Melancon, Breaux Bridge. Hold for another agency.