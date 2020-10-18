FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 3
Dylan Bourque, 28, Sterling Road, Franklin. Public possession of alcoholic beverage, possession of schedule I narcotics - marijuana (first offense), illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 4
Kurt Chapman, 33, Magnolia St., Franklin. Driving under suspension, expired license plate, no insurance, switched license plate, misuse of temporary license plate, theft.
Cheddrick Roberson, 41, Bigler St., Franklin. Remaining where forbidden.
Tommy Carson Jr., 18, Canal Drive, Franklin. Second degree battery, aggravated second degree battery.
OCTOBER 9
Befanie James, 37, Darce Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication, remaining where forbidden.
OCTOBER 11
Mario Williams, 40, Second St., Franklin. Aggravated second degree battery.
OCTOBER 14
Befanie James, 37, Darce Lane, Franklin. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.