IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 19
Mark Anthony Wesley, 25, 354 Easy St., Franklin. Attempted simple robbery.
Notoria Renee Marshall, 23, 501 MLK Drive, Jeanerette. Obstruction of justice, aggravated assault, three counts-theft, flight from an officer.
JANUARY 20
Arlest Lafron Madison, 45, 2318 W. Hwy. 90. Failure to appear.
Joseph Anthony Francis, 28, 117 E. Pershing St. Felony carrying illegal weapon, possession with intent-schedule I.
Damon Allen Livingston, 38, 900 MIssissippi St. Two counts-hold for another agency.
John Paul Segura, 56, no address given. Unauthorized entry of a business.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
JANUARY 19
John Trevon Jones, 29, 128 Bray St., Franklin. Simple battery, disturbing the peace by profanity.
Matthew Blanks, 38, 813 Iberia St., Franklin. No proper equipment, illegal tinted windows, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of highway, open container.
Raven Rene Clements, 35, 401 Malcolm St., Baldwin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Benjamin Paul Picard, 26, 214 Chauvin Drive, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
JANUARY 20
Kaila Alissia Johnson, 30, 404 Sanaren St., Charenton. Failure to appear.
Derick Labry Jr., 20, 370 Hunting Road, Franklin. Turning movements/required signals, driver must be licensed, possession of marijuana.
JANUARY 21
Evan Gage Perkins, 24, 1583 Prairie Road, Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule II.
FRANKLIN CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
JANUARY 24
Daylon Richard, 19, Richard Street, Baldwin. Obstruction of justice.
JANUARY 26
Joseph Thibodeaux, 21, W. Ibert Street, Franklin. Illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespassing, possession of drugs-schedule II.