ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
OCTOBER 29
Edmond Rance Thornton, 24, 309 Orphan Home Road, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
Amanda Maria Rudolph, 32, 309 Orphan Home Road, Baldwin. Failure to appear.
OCTOBER 30
Rodaire Joseph Alexis, 35, 100 Chateau Martin, St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Acquinana Alexander, 32, 171 Roy’s Lane, Franklin. Possession of marijuana, expired or no inspection sticker.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
OCTOBER 24
Jude Boudreaux, 21, Oneida Street, Charenton. Flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle, off-road vehicles, safety helmets required, speeding, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
OCTOBER 26
Forrest Greene, 69, Belle Terre Drive, St. Martinville. Hit and run driving.
OCTOBER 29
Kole Fluke, 25, Choctaw Street, Charenton. Disorderly conduct.