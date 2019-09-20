IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 9
Jarrett Carline, 32, 221 W. Park St., St. Martinville. Two counts-failure to appear.
Anthony D. Grogan, 29, 3612 Captain Cade Road. Contempt of court.
Brandon J. Babineaux, 45, 1607 Southwood Drive. Failure to appear.
Constance A. Purtle, 24, 4311 K and K Drive. Failure to appear.
Joe George White, 28, 309 W. Dale St. Failure to appear.
Mark Lorenzo Farrier, 37, 2014 A St., Loreauville. Three counts-failure to appear, home invasion, theft of goods over $500, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 38, 303 Silver St. Failure to appear.
Brandon Jude Prados, 32, 112 N. Landry Drive. Failure to appear.
Trevonce Jakail Bernard, 20, 604 Angers St. Second degree-murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapon.
Irvin James Allen, 33, 5318 W. Old Spanish Trail. Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property, theft.
Sky Michael Leger Jr., 19, 105 Omega St. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 10
Levy Hunter Blanchard, 32, 1009 Lakewood Drive, St. Martinville. Possession of drugs-schedule I, violation of a protective order, possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, resisting an officer, two counts-hold for another agency.
Taylor Michelle Maturin, 24, 1823 Julia St. Hold for another agency.
Rondrick Lavonn Grant, 22, 966 St. Peter St., Jeanerette. Hold for another agency.
Donovan James Hollier, 28, 1607 Southwood Drive. Failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Dana Michelle Poirrier, 32, 110 Shadycrest Ave., Lafayette. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jennifer Michelle Diaz, 43, 63 Burge Town Road, Carriere, MS. Felony carrying illegal weapon.
Joshua Preston Brooks, 32, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Failure to appear, dating partner abuse, two counts-simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Aleisha Irene Smith, 38, 1447 S. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Two counts-failure to appear.
Errol Lynn Robinson Jr., 34, 216 Dahlia St. Possession of firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quilan Walker, 19, 518 Field St. Simple assault, resisting arrest by flight, entry/remaining after forbidden.
Gage Evans Fontenot, 28, 330 Follet Road, Lafayette. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Alfonso T. Chavez, 31, 107 Johnson Alley. Driving while intoxicated, proper signal to turn, proper control of vehicle, driver not licensed, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer.
SEPTEMBER 11
Ramon Dwayne Smith, 32, 112 Jolivette St., Franklin. Four counts-failure to appear, domestic abuse battery.
Ronald Ray Wesley Jr., 37, 19817 Hwy 182 West, Jeanerette. Aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property $500-$50000, false imprisonment, aggravated assault.
Joshua Michael Delcambre, 37, 400 Deare St. Simple battery, probation violation.
Jerashalyn Durell Kelly, 22, 703 Labau Road, Baldwin. Failure to appear, contempt of court.
James E. Ashbury, 55, 204 Kiet St., Delcambre. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Alexis Westley, 19, 406 C.L. Smith Road. Theft of goods over $500.
Tanner J. Theriot, 19, 902 Arms St., Thibodaux. Revocation.
Derek Ray Bourque, 22, 101 Glouchester Road, Lafayette. Failure to appear.
Kelli Palermo, 38, 6139 Lormand Road, Maurice. Hold for another agency.
Cody Joseph Romero, 29, 1215 St. Jude St. Revocation of parole.
Orien Ambrose Landry, 39, 7514 Jefferson Island Road. Hold for another agency, second degree-battery, violation of protective order.
Christopher Lee Robertson, 40, 725 Breaux Alley. Failure to appear.
Colabra Breanna Joseph, 28, 1341 Twenty Arpent Road. Hold for another agency, failure to appear.
Ronald Jones, 59, 501 Hawthorne St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
SEPTEMBER 12
Luke Elbert Leblanc, 58, 425 St. John St., Lafayette. Simple assault.
Ranada Katika Jones, 39, 405 Fulton St. Second degree-attempted murder.
Derrick Peter Gauthier Jr., 33, 1523 Roger St. Probation violation.
Stephen Myles Daigle, 45, 1104 Walton St. Two counts-simple burglary.
Jonathan T. Harris, 19, 1309 Copp St., Jeanerette. Simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespassing.
Amber Nicole Leblanc, 23, 1814 Castillo Road. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, simple burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, disturbing the peace.
Kevin Paul Garrison, 25, 906 Corrine St. Possession with intent-schedule I.
Darrel Segura, 52, 6605 Four Seasons Road. Violation of a protective order.
Christopher J. Campbell, 45, 110 S. Leonard St., Abbeville. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Phillip Ryan Tilly, 34, 1714 New Horizons Drive. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Jack T. Badon, 26, 907 Loreauville Road. Driving while intoxicated, proper control of vehicle.
Terrell L. Hamilton, 22, 2305 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Simple possession of marijuana, simple possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 13
Jerome Anthony Davis, 33, 205 Dore Alley. Second degree-robbery, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order.
Bryson Lemar JohnLewis, 23, 1716 Peach St. Second degree-murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated criminal damage to property, felony carrying illegal weapon, probation violation.
Eulalia Homernette McCoy, 24, 109 Firmin St., Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear, resisting by refusing to identify.
Broderick Devon Brown, 34, 1714 New Horizons St. Probation violation.
Antonio Jermaine Bernard, 31, 521 St. John St. Failure to appear.
Vernon Jason Morgan, 48, 711 E. Dale St. Failure to appear, theft-multiple offender.
Joseph Bettencourt, 57, 4103 Darnell Road. Failure to appear, theft.
Destany Jade Segura, 25, 7809 Jackie St. Possession of drugs-schedule I.
Rita Kay Pellerin, 54, 5915 L. Romero Road. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Adam Alex Morel, 29, 1030 Providence St. Failure to appear.
Enrique Bernal, 61, 1803 Hannah Drive, Edinburg, TX. Second-driving while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic, expired driver’s license.
Terrence Adkins II, 21, 808 Anderson St. Second degree-conspiracy murder.
SEPTEMBER 14
Braten Michael McClendon, 18, 2008 Castillo St. Under age driving under the influence, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Tylon C. Schaubert, 21, 2609 Old Jeanerette Road. Driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle.
Jarett Andrew Delcambre, 25, 1615 Bradley Lane. Possession of drugs-schedule I, simple criminal damage to property.
Anthony James Londo, 48, 5102 E. Hwy. 90. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
SEPTEMBER 15
Michelle Lynn Gresham, 48, 4617 Forrest Leblanc St. Entry/remaining after forbidden.
Rebecca D. Seraile, 27, 900 Mississippi St. Failure to appear, cyberstalking/electronic mail.
Carl Edward Bradley, 54, 502 Loraine St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Charly Pichilla, 38, 3620 N. Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette. Second-driving while intoxicated, driver not licensed.
Catina Marie Vanbrocklin, 29, 5006 Wellman Drive. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Brent Regan Richard, 44, 413 Birch St. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 16
Elliot Charles McLean, 27, 10013 Brousell Drive, Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
David Allen Segura Jr., 46, 410.5 E. Dale St. Possession of drugs-schedule IV, bike lights/reflectors.
Shane Christopher Comeaux, 35, 7810 Jackie St. Domestic abuse battery.
Todd W. Romero, 44, 8603 Chastant Road. Two counts-hold for another agency.
Cortland Javaud Fullwood, 31, 1413 First St. Hold for another agency.
Justin Pierre Rhine, 24, 536 Lafayette St. Hold for another agency, simple battery, first degree-robbery, armed robbery/use of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts-illegally supplying a felon with ammunition, obstruction of justice, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Andrew Williams Francis, 22, 309 Lee St. Flight from an officer, first degree-robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of of stolen firearms, possession of stolen things, resisting an officer, felony carrying illegal weapon.
Donald Leroy Segura, 40, 6204 Youngsville Road, Youngsville. Illegal carrying weapons, unlawful use of license, vehicle need one red taillamp.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 9
Kenneth Joseph Tillman Jr., 33, 205 John St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 10
Daniel Wesley, 57, 2436 Hwy. 318, Jeanerette. Driving under suspension.
Allen Charles Brooks Jones, 43, 623 Eighth St., Franklin. Criminal trespassing.
SEPTEMBER 11
Kerry Davis Jr., 28, 110 Alexander Lane, Franklin. Two counts-failure to appear.
Cedric Sapp, 25, 126 Francis St., Franklin. Domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Rondrick Lavonin Grant, 22, 966 St. Peters St. Failure to appear.
April Pontiff, 39, 11511 Hwy 182, Franklin. Failure to appear.
Courtney Jamal Richardson, 34, 106 W. Third St., Frankin. Battery of a correctional officer, simple criminal damage to property, disarming of a police officer.