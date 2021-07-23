IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
May 20
Abduel Teron Provost, 41, 1314 Bank St. Schedule I, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent schedule II drug and obstruction of justice.
Ramona Ann Washington, 43, 328 Washington St. Identity theft.
Tesha Monique Batiste, Homeless. Schedule II drug, simple battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Isaiah Romello Ledet, 25, Homeless. Domestic abuse - battery.
Datelle Lewis, 23, 900 Mississippi St. Aggravated flight from officer, driving while intoxicated - child endangerment, hit and run driving, resisting an officer, schedule I drug, no seat belt in use law, child desertion, no liability insurance, driver’s license suspended and Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age.
May 21
Jeremeah Andre Batiste, 39, 2346 Brock Place. First degree robbery, schedule II drug, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, Illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, felony carrying illegal weapon and hold for another agency.
Ernie Joseph Martin, 40, 303 Silver St. Schedule II drug and immovable structures.
Ashley Marie Sauceda, 37, 734 Weeks St. Domestic abuse - strangulation.
Cade Thielen, 20, 626 Mississippi St. Domestic abuse - battery and failure to appear.
Kimberly Padgett Shaw, 33, 906 Julia Lot 7 St. Domestic abuse - battery.
Marlin Placide Polk, 39, 24 Cedar Hill Rd. Schedule I drug, domestic abuse - battery and resisting an officer.
May 22
Tre’vonte Williams, 26, 5703 Cromell Drive. Domestic abuse - strangulation and Simple criminal damage to property.
Bradley Langston, 21, 7704 Jefferson island Rd. Driving while intoxicated and speeding.
Gerald White Milton, 45, 747 Myrtis. Second DWI, proper control of vehicle and driver’s license suspended.
Daniel Charles LeBlanc, 32, 417 Lake Dauterive, Loreauville. Failure to appear.
Sever Ross Renard, 32, 601 Suire Drive, Delcambre. Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward Cody Dugas, 41, 709 St. Jude St. Monetary instrument abuse.
May 23
Brenda Joyce Collins, 2021, 207 N. Chestnut St. Aggravated battery and failure to appear.
Trent Michael Boudreaux, 31, 3109 Ronald Circle. Failure to appear and possession of stolen things.
Leroy Paul Moses Jr, 62, 312 North Darnell. Illes possession of stolen firearms.
Gregory Wilson, 64, 737 Myrtis St. Driving while intoxicated and obstructing public passages.
May 24
Troy Filer Jr, 25, 321 Ledoux St.,St. Martinville. Failure to appear.
Ericca Annette Haisley, 49, 900 Mississippi St. Failure to appear.
Lakeiza Michelle Smothers, 24, No Address. Failure to return leased movables.
Derrick Johnson, 26, 730 Pershing St. Self mutilation, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.
May 25
Taylor Elaine Provost, 25. Simple burglary.
Terri Melecia Cynn Charles, 33. Operating while intoxicated, operating A Vehicle While Under Suspension, failure to dim lights, no seat belt and failure to appear.
Heather Nicole Manuel, 34. Hold for another agency.
Eddie Makhyrick, 22. Obstruction of justice and manufacture and distribution of a schedule II narcotic.