IBERIA PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 16
Frederick Heckelman, 52, 407 Juarez St. Generic warrant.
Bren J. Duplantis, 40, 1036 Mimosa Lane #10, St. Martinville. Failure to appear; prohibited acts - schedule III, penalties, possession - schedule IV; view out/in through windshield or windows obscuring prohibited.
NOVEMBER 17
Pete Michael Billiot, 32, 229 American Blvd., Houma. Possession - schedule II narcotics; monetary instrument abuse/provides definitions; parole violation.
Hanna Alexandra Daurbigny, 36, 505 S. Guegnon St., Abbeville. Hold for another agency.
Jose Augustine Torres, 48, 208 St. John St. Home invasion; violation of protective order.
Lakien Dawn Perry, 20, 3225 Utah St., Sulphur. Generic warrant.
Todd Allen Booth, 40, 2007 13th St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Meghan Lynn Cheramie, 30 7197 Park Road, Morgan City. Possession - schedule II narcotics.
Deshanna Francis, 26, 900 Ann St. Aggravated battery; generic warrant.
Lee Michael James Cormier, 31, 309 Magnolia St. Failure to appear.
Jude Michael Camacho Sr., 39, 132 Alameda St. Domestic abuse - child endangerment.
NOVEMBER 18
Tremain Charles Marks, 29, 1945 Church St., Jeanerette. Probation violation.
Matthew Jason McLean, 42, 10013 Brousell Drive, Abbeville. Penalty for distribution, possession with intent; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.
Myron Dale Davis, 63, 710 Dan St. Two counts theft valued at less than $1,000; remaining after forbidden/trespassing/all other.
NOVEMBER 19
Blake C. Hebert, 34, 5305 Avery Island Road. Parole violation; possession - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Wayne Landry, 44, 1413 Troy Road. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense; vehicular negligent injury; no seat belt; driving on divided highways.
Jhirnace Daniel Willery, 33, 328 Diagre St. Domestic abuse; aggravated assault; domestic abuse - child endangerment.
Isaiah Emmanuel Day, 31, 1108 Wildcat Drive, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Scotty James Benoit, 24, 1104 Abraham Roy St. Aggravated battery; domestic abuse battery.
NOVEMBER 20
Abigail Renee Jaber, 19, 900 Mississippi St., #52. Domestic abuse battery.
Jacob Laverne Hoxworth, 27, 5411 Norris Road, #2. Failure to appear; domestic abuse battery.
Tory Jacob Kibodeaux, 25, 621 Colleen St. Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Kamryn Doucet, 20, 118 Troy Road. Domestic abuse battery; failure to appear.\
Raymond James Bernard, 33, 721 Courrege St. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - second offense.
Caleb Leblanc, 31, 203 Lee St. Domestic abuse battery - strangulation; aggravated assault.
Kenneth Lee Martin Jr., 40, 403 Mullins Road. Filing false public records; criminal mischief/giving a false report/complaint; theft of goods valued at $1,500 and over.
Khamh Vongchanh, 45, 608 Mississippi St. Illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrument/weapon; carrying firearm on school property.
NOVEMBER 21
Dyandrick Dakota Wilson, 27, 504 Ambassador Lemelle. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession - schedule II narcotics - violations of controlled dangerous substances; view out/in through windshield/windows obscuring prohibited; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; aggravated flight from an officer; modification of exhaust system; two counts failure to appear.
Willasha Ijhuana Conner, 24, 611 Providence St. Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; prohibited acts - distribution of drug paraphernalia; violations of controlled dangerous substances law; possession - schedule II narcotics; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Edwin Jose Aceveda Rivera, 33, 1207 Crieghton Road. Four counts violation of protective order.
NOVEMBER 22
Michael Williams, 29, 2703 Railroad Road. General speed law; registration plate light required; no driver’s license in possession; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics; prohibited acts - possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; possession of firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances; possession - schedule IV; aggravated flight from an officer - refusing to give name.
Demarcus Domond Brown, 40, 612 Ambassador Lemelle West. Possession with intent to distribute - schedule I; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute - schedule II narcotics.
Tabitha Loraine Torres, 24, 2411 Neco Town Road. One way roadways and rotary traffic islands; when lighted lamps are required; hit and run.
Grant Hill Davis, 25, 426 Robertson St. Battery of a dating partner; simple possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Byron Lee Hogan, 35, 2303 Fourth St., Jeanerette. Threatening a public official; failure to appear.
NOVEMBER 23
John Williams, 42, 937 W. Main St. Aggravated domestic abuse battery.
Thomas Laron Towery, 43, 1405 Robert St., Rayne. Generic warrant.
Katina Hopkins, 48, 1012 West End Drive. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated - third offense.
Joshua Paul Francois, 30, 1813 K St., Patterson. Generic warrant.
Antonio Stearns, 36, 1418 Southport Blvd. Domestic abuse - child endangerment; aggravated domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property - $0 to $500; interfering with emergency communication - all other.
Aaron Lance Carter, 26, 105 Moss St., Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Mark Handy, 38, 618 Orchard Drive, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
Seth Burch, 31, 125 Avalon St., #7, Lafayette. Generic warrant.
James Jamell Julian, 36, 736 18th St., Lake Charles. Generic warrant.
Derrick Charles Brown Sr., 47, 249 N. Coulee St., Baldwin. Possession of a firearm/concealed by convicted felon; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle while license is suspended; aggravated flight from an officer; maximum speed; maximum speed limit exceeded for interstate highway.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
NOVEMBER 16
Tris Evans Madison, 28, Jeanerette. License plate lights required; stop signs and yield signs; possession of marijuana; possession of schedule I drugs; possession of THC wax; possession of schedule IV drugs; driver must be licensed.
NOVEMBER 19
Lavonte Rashard Jones, 27, Franklin. Expired license plate; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Dapremont Jr., 43, Charenton. Improper lane use; possession of schedule I - marijuana; obstruction of justice.
NOVEMBER 20
William Joseph Hale III, 34, Franklin. Domestic abuse battery by strangulation; domestic abuse battery; disturbing the peace by language.
Jeremy Lee Housely, 39, Charenton. Criminal trespassing.
Jamal Bell, 18, Franklin. Criminal damage to property; simple ATV/off road vehicles on public roadways prohibited.
NOVEMBER 21
Erin Makie, 22, Franklin. No license plate light; no insurance.
NOVEMBER 22
Raymond Terry Chapman, 41, Centerville. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.