NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into jail by the city:
SEPTEMBER 24
Stevie Vital, 33, 3517 Green St. Aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SEPTEMBER 25
Cordero Crosby, 31, 407 St. Jude Ave. Simple battery.
LaKiesha Derouselle, 40, 1004 Nettie St., Arnaudville. Fifth-theft, trespassing.
Rickie Harris, 61, 8221 S. Colfax Ave., Chicago, IL. Operation while under influence, failure to dim lights, failure to signal.
SEPTEMBER 26
Kyla Perro, 31, 600 Mixon St. Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Dalarrine Parker, 24, 415 Cristina St. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit and run driving.
Maverick Geoffrey, 22, 2201 Hunter Drive. Criminal conspiracy, false representation of a controlled dangerous substance.
Jacob Stutes, 21, 3206 Riverwood Road. Criminal conspiracy, false representation of a controlled dangerous substance.
Tyron Fontenot, 42, 104 Nina Hwy., Breaux Bridge. Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
Troy Deboard, 54, no address given. Remaining after forbidden.
SEPTEMBER 27
Benjamin Decuir, 40, 128 Alameda St. Domestic abuse battery.
SEPTEMBER 28
Arlen Segura, 43, 821 Washington St. Simple battery.
Travis Levine, 49, 803 Myrtis St. Simple criminal damage.
Donald Francis, 23, 720 W. Washington St. Illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Iesha Sereal, 28, 502 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. Disturbing the peace by intoxication.
Dedrick Minor, 46, 7160 Chastant Road. Attempted unauthorized entry, third-domestic abuse battery.
Jacob Williams, 28, 900 Mississippi St. Battery of a dating partner, theft, resisting an officer.
SEPTEMBER 29
Dylan Reeves, 25, 434 Orange St. Domestic abuse/aggravated battery.
Kade Granger, 24, 212 E. Lawrence St. Probation revocation.
Peter Patout, 38, 137 Hilltop Circle. Aggravated battery, two counts-domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
SEPTEMBER 30
Noah Sharpe, 20, 316 Ashton St. Domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, simple kidnapping.
Paul Connor, 56, 934 Henshaw Drive. Theft under $750, remaining after forbidden.
Randy Broussard, 31, 620 McDonald St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessica Willis, 43, 4300 S. Lewis St. Possession of drugs-schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to signal.
IBERIA PARISH
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 23
Justin Paul Gary, 30, 7811 Hwy. 14. Hold for another agency.
Jason Mark Derouen, 38, 126 Hortense St. Aggravated battery, two counts-domestic abuse battery.
Jonathan Jerome Knatt, 32, 2117 A St., Loreauville. Distribution of drugs-schedule II.
Ashley T. Delahoussaye, 34, 716 Rue De Onetta Drive. Failure to appear.
Gus Granger, 41, 1209 Coyote Lane. Possession with intent-schedule I, proceeds derived from drug transactions, resisting an officer, disregarding stop/yield signs.
Russell Paul Barrilleaux, 35, no address given. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 24
George Walker Jr., 56, 247 School Alley. Parole violation.
Simone Khamphilavong, 46, 916 Lynn Circle. Parole violation, failure to appear, hold for another agency.
Julie Gaspard, 51, 117 Floyd St., Lafayette. Hold for another agency.
Rachael Johnson, 49, 1012 Helen St., St. Martinville. Issuing worthless check.
Erica Marie Eugene, 32, 900 Mississippi St. Failure to appear.
Suzanne Cooper Hartdegen, 48, 4806 Anchor Drive. Domestic abuse battery.
Steven Jay Vital, 33, 3517 Green St. Hold for another agency, parole violation, felony carrying illegal weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm.
ST. MARY PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The following were booked into the parish jail:
SEPTEMBER 21
Ronald Paul Hawkins Jr., 36, 103 Hawkins St., Franklin. Possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
SEPTEMBER 22
Stacey Lynn Grubb, 38, 1113 Iberia St., Franklin. Theft.
Michael Ray Ceaser, 40, 205 MLK St., Baldwin. Failure to appear.
SEPTEMBER 23
Laron Christopher Otis, 29, 1507 Sterling Road, Franklin. Speeding, driving under suspension.
Kevin Tyrone Loston Jr., 26, 212 Easy St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Bridget Spain, 41, 212 Easy St., Franklin. Domestic abuse battery.
Wilbray Joseph Dauntain, 24, 312 Easy St., Franklin. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Nickisha Levine Gibson, 34, 1222 Weber St., Franklin. Failure to appear.
CHITIMACHA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The following were booked into the city jail:
SEPTEMBER 22
Melissa Badeaux, 39, Becnel St., Franklin. Possession of drugs-schedule I & II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
SEPTEMBER 27
Aryn Hebert, 20, 111 Hebert Lane, Baldwin. Simple battery.
Shawna Hebert, 25, Irish Bend Road, Franklin. Simple battery, possession of drugs-schedule IV/clonazepam, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of controlled dangerous substances in a drug-free zone, possession of drugs-schedule I/marijuana.